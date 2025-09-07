Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Goal-shy Việt Nam squeeze past young Singapore side

September 07, 2025 - 15:47
In the final group match on Tuesday, Việt Nam will face Yemen to compete for the sole ticket to the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 finals.
Lê Văn Thuận scores the only goal for the Vietnamese U23 team in their second match of Group C in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday. — Photo znews.vn

PHÚ THỌ — U23 Việt Nam edged out U23 Singapore 1-0 on Saturday night but were left ruing missed chances in a match where they dominated possession but barely broke through. The win keeps Việt Nam’s hopes alive in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, yet coach Kim Sang-sik was far from satisfied.

“There weren’t many goals in the match. There were a lot of spectators at Việt Trì Stadium, and I’m very happy about that. Everyone could see that we had many opportunities, but their goalkeeper played very well. We will work to improve our finishing skills,” Kim said after the Group C encounter at Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province.

Facing the youngest side in the group, U23 Singapore, Việt Nam controlled much of the play but only found the net in the 79th minute with a strike from Lê Văn Thuận.

Despite creating multiple scoring opportunities, Kim’s players failed to convert them, with final shots flying wide or being denied by the crossbar or post. The South Korean coach said improvement is needed as they look ahead to a decisive clash with U23 Yemen.

"We will analyse carefully and prepare for the match with Yemen. With the current quality of our team, I am confident that we can win. Yemen's defense is very strong, but Việt Nam have fast players who can exploit the space behind their defense," he said.

At the post-match press conference, Nguyễn Văn Trường, named man of the match, reflected on the five missed chances.

"In football, being unlucky is normal. We had many opportunities but didn’t convert them into goals," he said. "In the final match, everyone will continue to strive for victory, and I hope more people will come to cheer us on."

Việt Nam will face Yemen in their final group match on Tuesday, with the sole qualifying spot for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 finals on the line. — VNS

sport football match tournament cup

see also

More on this story

Sports

Running the show as marathon paces through HCM City’s landmarks

After seven successful seasons, the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon has become one of Việt Nam's most prestigious and anticipated community sporting events. More than just attracting thousands of athletes, it has evolved into an annual tradition and symbolic race that contributes significantly to the city's economic and social development.
Sports

HCM City sets sail to become marine sports powerhouse

Nature has gifted Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu (now part of HCM City) with over 100km of coastline, including 72km of gently sloping white sand beaches with calm waves year-round. This environment is ideal for the simultaneous development of numerous beach sports, ranging from volleyball and handball to sailing, rowing, canoeing and traditional boat racing.
Sports

National pride drives Asian Cup glory

Kim Sang-sik believed that the nation’s great atmosphere during the 80th National Day celebrations would inspire his team to secure their first victory in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers on September 3.
Sports

80 years of perseverance in sport

From the “Healthy for the Country” movement in 1946 to the first Olympic medals, Vietnamese sports have gone through a glorious and proud 80-year journey.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom