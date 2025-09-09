Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Việt Nam strikes gold at World Wushu Championships

September 09, 2025 - 14:34
Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy clinched gold in the women’s sanda 56kg division, while Ngô Thị Phương Nga also triumphed with gold in the women’s sanda 52kg category.

 

Vietnamese martial artists at the 2025 World Wushu Championships. — Photo vietnam.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese martial artists delivered a striking performance at the 2025 World Wushu Championships in Brazil, securing two gold medals, two silver medals and three bronze medals by the close of the competition on Monday.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy claimed gold in the women’s sanda 56kg division, while Ngô Thị Phương Nga triumphed in the women’s sanda 52kg category.

In addition to their golds, the team earned silver medals through Nguyễn Thị Lan in the women’s 48kg and Đinh Văn Tâm in the men’s 52kg divisions.

Bronze medals were awarded to Dương Thúy Vi in women’s qiangshu, Hứa Văn Đoàn in men’s 56kg, and Trương Văn Chưởng in men’s 70kg.

After the successful tournament in Brazil, the Vietnamese team returned home to resume training ahead of the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this December. VNS

sport football match tournament cup

see also

More on this story

Sports

Heritage hub to host Việt Nam Golf Summit

The heritage city will host Việt Nam Golf Course Owners Summit 2025 (VNGOS 2025) at Laguna Lăng Cô Resort on October 30-31, focusing on the sustainable development of golf tourism and the golf economy in Việt Nam.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom