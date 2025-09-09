Việt Nam strikes gold at World Wushu Championships

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese martial artists delivered a striking performance at the 2025 World Wushu Championships in Brazil, securing two gold medals, two silver medals and three bronze medals by the close of the competition on Monday.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy claimed gold in the women’s sanda 56kg division, while Ngô Thị Phương Nga triumphed in the women’s sanda 52kg category.

In addition to their golds, the team earned silver medals through Nguyễn Thị Lan in the women’s 48kg and Đinh Văn Tâm in the men’s 52kg divisions.

Bronze medals were awarded to Dương Thúy Vi in women’s qiangshu, Hứa Văn Đoàn in men’s 56kg, and Trương Văn Chưởng in men’s 70kg.

After the successful tournament in Brazil, the Vietnamese team returned home to resume training ahead of the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this December. VNS