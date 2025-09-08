Hanoi Buffaloes end Saigon Heat’s five-year dominance

Xuân Đăng

HCM CITY — The Saigon Heat’s five-year reign as VBA champions came to an end after a 108-95 defeat to the Hanoi Buffaloes at the Canadian International School Arena (CIS) in HCM City on Sunday night (September 7).

With the loss, the Heat surrendered their crown on home ground, as the Buffaloes sealed a 2-0 semi-final sweep to become the first team to book a place in the VBA Finals.

The Heat entered the decisive match under pressure after their defeat in Hà Nội, where they fell short despite a strong showing. Without American import Alfred Hollins, who remained sidelined, the defending champions once again turned to Tim Waale to fill the void.

The Buffaloes, meanwhile, travelled south with their full roster intact, confident and determined to secure victory without the need for a third game.

The opening quarter was marked by physical battles in the paint, with both sides prioritising high-percentage shots close to the basket. Waale stepped up early for the Heat, while Tamyrik Fields anchored the Buffaloes’ attack. Despite the Heat capitalising on home-court advantage with a few timely three-pointers, the Buffaloes narrowly led 21-19 after the first 10 minutes.

Momentum shifted in the second quarter as Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh imposed his presence at both ends of the floor. Last season’s outstanding local player showcased his versatility with blocks, rebounds and mid-range jumpers.

However, the Buffaloes’ depth once again came to the fore. Fields extended his dominance by scoring inside and outside the arc, while sharp shooting from Đinh Thanh Tâm and Đinh Tiến Công widened the gap. The visitors headed into halftime ahead 49-43, and their growing confidence was evident.

The third quarter proved decisive. Guard DaQuan Bracey, often described as the “engine” of the Buffaloes, lit up the game with blistering drives and crafty finishes, tallying 13 points in the period alone. His speed and creativity tore through the Heat’s defensive schemes, and coupled with support from the Buffaloes’ role players, the lead ballooned to 20 points at 73-53.

Though the Heat briefly rallied with two late three-pointers, they still trailed 79-65 entering the final quarter.

By the fourth quarter, the defending champions looked out of answers. Coach David Grice’s side struggled to find scoring options beyond their key trio, while the Buffaloes continued to execute with poise.

Filipino guard Lian Ramiro added crucial baskets to hold off the Heat. Despite a series of desperate attempts from long range from the home team, the gap never closed to single digits. The final whistle confirmed a 108-95 defeat, signalling the end of the Heat’s golden era.

Fields was deservedly named Player of the Game, finishing with 37 points and 18 rebounds in a commanding display. “It feels amazing to beat the defending champions and reach the Finals,” he said. “We stuck to the plan, and now the championship is within our reach. I believe our team can achieve it. In the other semi-final, I think the Nha Trang Dolphins will advance.”

For the Heat, Davon Dillard once again led the way with 29 points, while Phú Vinh and Waale both contributed 21. However, their lack of bench production proved costly, with the substitutes limited to only eight points. Rising talent Huỳnh Trực Nhân, who had impressed in Game 1, was effectively neutralised.

The defeat marks the end of a remarkable run for the Heat, who had claimed every VBA title since 2019 and established themselves as the league’s dominant force. Their exit opens the door to new champions, and the Buffaloes appear ready to seize the opportunity.

With depth, confidence and momentum on their side, the team from the capital head into the Finals with belief that they can complete their mission and bring home the trophy.

For the league, the Buffaloes’ triumph also highlights a shift in competitiveness, as the Heat’s long reign has finally been broken. Fans can now anticipate a fresh chapter, with the Finals promising intense match-ups and new storylines.

With their emphatic sweep, the Hanoi Buffaloes became the first team to secure a place in the VBA Finals, dethroning the once-unbeatable Heat in front of their home fans. VNS