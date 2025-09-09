Pickleball serves up excitement in Dà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG – Pickleball fever is set to grip the beach city of Đà Nẵng as more than 120 professionals and 1,000 amateurs take to the courts for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour Asia–Vietnam at Tiên Sơn Sports Centre from September 30 to October 4.

The organiser, America & Asia Connect company, said the tour would feature some of the world’s elite players, including Ben Johns, Federico Staksrud, Anna Bright, Tyson McGuffin, Tyra Hurricane Black, Zoey Chao Yi Wang, Kaitlyn Christian and Alix Truong across age groups and pro divisions.

Competitors will contest singles and doubles divisions for a total cash prize of US$150,000. Pro players will also earn valuable points to boost their world rankings through strong performances at the tournament, the organiser said.

It marks the first time Đà Nẵng has hosted the largest continental pickleball event since the sport was introduced last year.

Only last week, Vietnamese player Phúc Huỳnh clinched the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour Asia – MB Vietnam Open 2025 in HCM City.

Đà Nẵng has since launched the city’s first Pickleball Association, placing the sport on its regular development list. The city also staged the first local Community International Pickleball Tournament, the VTV8-La Queenara Cup, with more than 100 participants.

Pickleball, which originated in Washington, US 59 years ago, blends tennis, badminton and table tennis. It was introduced to Việt Nam in 2018. VNS