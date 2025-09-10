LPBS banking on National Cup victory

Football

HÀ NỘI — The National Cup is banking on a bright future after LPBank Securities Joint Stock Company (LPBS) signed on as the title sponsor for the 2025-26 season, bringing a financial boost and renewed ambition to Vietnamese football.

The deal was sealed at a contract signing ceremony on September 9 in Hà Nội, organised by LPBS, FPT Corporation and the Việt Nam Professional Football Company (VPF).

Under the agreement, the tournament will officially carry the name National Cup LPBank Securities 2025-26. The sponsorship comes with financial backing from a reputable member of the Lộc Phát Việt Nam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPBank) ecosystem.

LPBS’s involvement is expected to ignite a fresh wave of momentum for the competition, with organisers touting the move as a potential game-changer for the tournament and the wider football community.

Beyond the pitch, the partnership also opens the door to deeper collaboration between LPBS, VPF and FPT, with the aim of driving long-term growth in Vietnamese football.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of VPF Company Trần Anh Tú expressed confidence in the new partnership.

“The cooperation between VPF and FPT has helped the national tournaments to continuously flourish and develop in recent years. This foundation has created many motivations for each club and each player competing in the National Cup to contribute to the fans with good situations and beautiful goals,” he said.

“And the presence of LPBS as the main sponsor is a valuable recognition for all those efforts.”

Chairman of the Board of Directors of LPBS Nguyễn Duy Khoa, said: “We are honoured and proud to accompany the National Cup. It is one of the strategic steps in our plans with a view to contributing to the national sport development.

"We believe that with our support this year competition will make strong impression to the national fans.”

“Four years of accompanying national professional football is a journey of FPT Play constantly innovating to bring quality matches and complete experiences to fans," added chairman of FPT Corporation's FPT Telecom Hoàng Việt Anh.

"The National Cup LPBank Securities 2025-26 is a new milestone with the connection between LPBS, VPF and FPT. With a passion for football and a desire to contribute, FPT Play will continue to bring complete emotions to fans on all platforms.”

To improve the quality of the tournament, the organisers will apply VAR in some important matches while all matches will be broadcast live on FPT Play's multi-platform channels.

The tournament will begin on September 12 featuring 25 clubs, 14 V.League 1 and 11 V.League 2 sides, after Hoà Bình FC asked to withdraw because of many difficulties.

The winners will pocket VNĐ2 billion (US$75,800) on June 28, 2026. VNS