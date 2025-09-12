Dolphins power into finals

Xuân Đăng

KHÁNH HÒA — The Nha Trang Dolphins advanced to the VBA Finals for the second time after overpowering the Cantho Catfish 105-93 in the decisive semi-final at Khánh Hòa Gymnasium on Thursday.

The home side showed dominance early on as coach Todd Purves opted for Nguyễn Phúc Vinh in the starting line-up, giving the Dolphins a physically superior formation with players all above 1.83m.

This allowed the towering duo of Mykal Jenkins and Max Allen to control the paint, forcing the visitors into difficult mid-range shots. The Dolphins closed the first quarter 28-22.

In the second quarter, the Dolphins continued to exploit their inside strength, rotating Jenkins and Allen effectively. Their tight defence restricted the Catfish sharpshooters Michael Soy and Albert Bordeos Opeña, while the Dolphins’ bench added 15 points, mostly from outside shooting. The hosts extended their lead to 56-42 at halftime.

The Catfish improved offensively in the third quarter with well-executed cuts, but defensive struggles remained. Phạm Đức Kiên picked up his fourth personal foul and had to sit out, followed shortly by Max Allen for the Dolphins. Despite both teams missing key big men, the Dolphins maintained a 16-point cushion at 82-66.

In the final quarter, the Dolphins slowed the tempo, running down the clock. Devin Peterson and Michael Soy briefly cut the deficit to eight points with timely three-pointers, but the Catfish’s fading stamina and inability to secure rebounds sealed their fate. The hosts closed out a 105-93 victory.

Jenkins was unstoppable, delivering 38 points and 19 rebounds to earn Player of the Game honours. “I feel amazing advancing to the Finals with my team. We played to our strengths and showed our power. This win gives us momentum to perform even better,” he said.

The Dolphins’ depth and dominance in the paint proved decisive, while the Catfish relied heavily on their starters, with their bench contributing only five points.

With the 2-1 series win, the Dolphins return to the VBA Finals for the second time, following their first appearance in 2023.

Their opponent in the Finals will be the Hanoi Buffaloes, who have shown consistent form and boast strong imports. The clash promises to be intense, with the Dolphins relying on their size and inside dominance, while the Buffaloes stand out for their disciplined play and accurate outside shooting. VNS