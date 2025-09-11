Vovinam packs a punch as national championships kick off

VĨNH LONG — The 2025 National Vovinam Championship opened on Wednesday in Vĩnh Long Province, bringing together nearly 350 martial artists from 22 provinces and cities for a week of high-level competition in both combat and performance events.

Athletes are competing for 48 sets of medals in both combat and performance events across a wide range of weight classes.

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vĩnh Long Province Cao Quốc Dũng said the championship is a chance for athletes to showcase their skill, bravery and resolve. The event also fosters solidarity, encourages learning and helps strengthen the Vovinam movement across the country.

Beyond the competition, the tournament plays a key role in identifying young talents for the national team and preparing them for international stages, while promoting the image of Việt Nam and its people abroad.

Vovinam, a martial art that blends traditional Vietnamese techniques with global influences, continues to grow in popularity, with strong participation across communities and schools. It is now featured in international martial arts competitions, acting as a cultural bridge for Vietnamese heritage.

The event is jointly organised by the Vĩnh Long Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and the Việt Nam Vovinam Federation, and runs until September 15. VNS