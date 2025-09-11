Muay Thai champ punches into MMA spotlight

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — From kicks to cage fights, WBC Muay Thai champion Trương Cao Minh Phát is set to swap ropes for the octagon as he steps into the LION Championship — Việt Nam’s biggest professional mixed martial arts (MMA) event — this weekend.

The 30-year-old striker will face Irish powerhouse Aaron Clarke in the MMA Striking men’s 61kg bout, the headline match of LION Championship 26 (LC26), set for September 13 at Tây Hồ Gymnasium in Hà Nội.

Phát, one of Việt Nam’s most decorated Muay Thai fighters, boasts eight national titles and SEA Games silver and bronze medals. He rose to international prominence after finishing second at Thailand’s Super Champ event in 2022 and clinched the WBC Muay Thaibelt on home soil in 2023.

Clarke, 26, is a two-time ISKA Kickboxing champion in Ireland. He has competed in 16 professional fights, winning 10, including appearances in top-level K-1 Kickboxing events. In 2023, he impressed in a three-round contest against Japan’s Yuki Yoza at the K-1 World GP. Despite the loss, Clarke showed his strength and potential.

LC26 also features other thrilling matches through the night.

In the traditional MMA style, veteran Trần Trọng Kim will face young star Nguyễn Phú Thịnh in the men’s 56kg category. Both were confident after their technical knockout wins in previous competitions.

In the 60kg class, it is a rematch between Danh Quốc, owner of many arrogant statements, and world Vietnamese traditional martial art champion Nguyễn Hợp Hải.

Two years ago, Hải beat Quốc in a three-round match. While Hải keeps quiet prior to their match, Quốc again speaks without restraint, saying he would 'help' Hải unexpectedly retire after their match.

The Cambodian fighters will also take part in this LC series. The representatives of the Kun Khmer martial art genre will challenge Vietnamese opponents in the striking style.

Tha Vanthorn will fight Võ Minh Nghĩa in the men's 57kg while Von Kimcheng will compete against Phan Vũ Bảo in the men's 56kg class.

Two other matches feature Đỗ Nguyễn Minh Quyền vs Nguyễn Tiến Phát in the men's 60kg and Nguyễn Quốc Huy vs Nguyễn Trung Hải in the men's 65kg. — VNS