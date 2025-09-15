Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Linchpin Linh falls short in Vietnam Open upset

September 15, 2025 - 17:01
Vietnamese top female badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh, ranked 18th in the world, was unable to defend her title after losing 0-2 to Cai Yan Yan of China, No 107, in the women’s singles final of Yonex-Sunrise Vietnam Open 2025.

Badminton 

Organisers present medals in the women’s singles event at Vietnam Open 2025. VNA/VNS Photos

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s badminton queen Nguyễn Thùy Linh aimed for a historic fourth straight Vietnam Open title but was stunned by an upset in the final on September 14 in HCM City. The crowd’s hopes were high as world No 18 Linh battled fiercely on home turf — only to be undone by China’s underdog Cai Yan Yan in a thrilling match that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Ranked world No 107, but once a world No 14, Cai claimed the championship with an exciting straight-sets victory of 21-17, 23-21, pocketing the US$8,250 prize and leaving thousands of local fans disappointed.

Despite the loss, Linh impressed with her strong run backed by passionate supporters, reaffirming her status as national No 1 female shuttler and a key hope for Việt Nam on the international stage.

Linh will next compete in the China Masters 2025 from September 16-21. Unseeded, she faces Singapore’s No 1 Yeo Jia Min in the first round.

The women’s singles final between Nguyễn Thùy Linh and Cai Yan Yan of China (in red).

The men’s singles winner was world No 8 Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand, who beat world No 6 Arnaud Merkle of France 21-16, 21-10 in the final.

South Koreans Jin Yong and Na Sung Seung were the men’s doubles champions, while Chinese duo Luo Yi and Wang Ting Ge took the women’s doubles title. The mixed doubles crown went to Marwan Faza and Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata of Indonesia.

The Vietnam Open 2025 is part of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) international circuit, offering total prize money of $110,000 and attracting nearly 300 players from 20 countries and territories. VNS

badminton Vietnam Open huge bonus

see also

More on this story

Sports

Dolphins power into finals

The Nha Trang Dolphins advanced to the VBA Finals for the second time after overpowering the Cantho Catfish 105-93 in the decisive semi-final at Khánh Hòa Gymnasium on Thursday.
Sports

Muay Thai champ punches into MMA spotlight

WBC Muay Tthai champion Trương Cao Minh Phát has made national headlines as he prepares to compete in the LION Championship, Việt Nam’s largest professional mixed martial arts (MMA) series this weekend.
Sports

LPBS banking on National Cup victory

LPBank Securities Joint Stock Company (LPBS) has become the title sponsor of the National Cup 2025-26 season following a contract signing ceremony on September 9 in Hà Nội.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom