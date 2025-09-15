Linchpin Linh falls short in Vietnam Open upset

Badminton

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s badminton queen Nguyễn Thùy Linh aimed for a historic fourth straight Vietnam Open title but was stunned by an upset in the final on September 14 in HCM City. The crowd’s hopes were high as world No 18 Linh battled fiercely on home turf — only to be undone by China’s underdog Cai Yan Yan in a thrilling match that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Ranked world No 107, but once a world No 14, Cai claimed the championship with an exciting straight-sets victory of 21-17, 23-21, pocketing the US$8,250 prize and leaving thousands of local fans disappointed.

Despite the loss, Linh impressed with her strong run backed by passionate supporters, reaffirming her status as national No 1 female shuttler and a key hope for Việt Nam on the international stage.

Linh will next compete in the China Masters 2025 from September 16-21. Unseeded, she faces Singapore’s No 1 Yeo Jia Min in the first round.

The men’s singles winner was world No 8 Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand, who beat world No 6 Arnaud Merkle of France 21-16, 21-10 in the final.

South Koreans Jin Yong and Na Sung Seung were the men’s doubles champions, while Chinese duo Luo Yi and Wang Ting Ge took the women’s doubles title. The mixed doubles crown went to Marwan Faza and Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata of Indonesia.

The Vietnam Open 2025 is part of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) international circuit, offering total prize money of $110,000 and attracting nearly 300 players from 20 countries and territories. VNS