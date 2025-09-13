New dawn marked for Vietnamese football

Thanh Nga

As the dust settles on the exhilarating 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship, the Vietnamese U23 team stand as a beacon of hope, igniting a renewed sense of optimism among fans and players alike.

Their triumph signals a pivotal moment in the evolution of Vietnamese football. Yet, to transform this spark of success into a blazing legacy, the nation must cultivate a robust and interconnected youth training ecosystem - one that not only nurtures talent but also fosters a seamless transition to professional levels.

The journey ahead is fraught with challenges, but the signs of progress are undeniable, urging a deeper commitment to the future of the sport.

In the past decade, Việt Nam's youth teams, from U17 to U23, have achieved remarkable results in regional and continental tournaments. However, despite these successes, the foundations of professional football remain shaky, revealing pressing issues that demand attention.

Vietnamese football is not short on talent at the U15, U17 and U20 levels. Youth training centres like PVF, Thể Công Viettel, Hoàng Anh Gia Lai, and Hà Nội regularly produce promising young players. The real challenge lies not in the quantity of talent, but in how these centres nurture and develop their potential.

One outstanding shortcoming of the Vietnamese youth football training system is the lack of a cohesive curriculum, particularly for the U9 to U11 age groups - an essential stage for building technical and tactical foundations. Unlike advanced football nations, where players at these ages train on 9-a-side or 11-a-side pitches, many young athletes in Việt Nam are restricted to 7-a-side fields.

Some national children's tournaments even take place on indoor futsal pitches or artificial turf, which are not conducive to comprehensive technical and tactical development.

The recent National U15 Championship highlighted these concerns, with several matches played on artificial turf, resulting in injuries to young players. Cho Woo-tak, director of the Stopia Club Academy, South Korea, noted the difficulties his team faced during their visit to Việt Nam.

“In South Korea, players in the U9-U12 age groups train on standard pitches," Cho said. "When my team came to Việt Nam, we had to request adjustments to the pitch size to help our players adapt. In such conditions, it’s challenging for young Vietnamese talents to thrive in professional football.”

According to Cho, exposing young players early to an 11-player field environment fosters better ball handling, tactical thinking and adaptability - key factors for succeeding at higher levels.

In addition to creating an appropriate competitive environment, the nutritional care of young players, especially during puberty, is often neglected in many training centres. Without proper nutritional guidance from experts, young athletes may not receive the essential nutrients needed for optimal physical development.

Nguyễn Ngọc Trâm Anh, a former member of the Sports Science Department at PVF Youth Football Training Centre, believes that with the right nutritional investments, Vietnamese players can match the physical attributes of athletes from countries like Japan and South Korea.

Research supports the idea that systematic nutritional care from an early age can significantly enhance physical capabilities.

In Japan, nutritional education is integrated into training initiatives starting at ages U10-U12. If Vietnamese football managers apply similar principles throughout youth training centres up to the national level, the gap in physicality compared to countries like South Korea and Japan can be narrowed within the next decade, according to Anh.

Modern youth training emphasises personalised development plans. Former national player Phạm Thành Lương, after completing an AFC coaching course in Japan, shared insights on creating individual development plans for each player. These plans are regularly reviewed to set goals and adjust training schedules, optimising each player’s progress.

Implementing the IDP model at training centres could represent a significant advancement in maximising the potential of young athletes, laying a strong foundation for future success on the international stage.

However, facility conditions remain a pressing concern.

Coach Phạm Minh Đức, involved in youth training at Hà Nội Club, said: “Our youth training centre faces significant challenges regarding fields and technical infrastructure. For instance, some players joining the Vietnamese U17 team for the 2025 AFC U17 Championship were disoriented due to the stark differences in field conditions.”

To truly reach new heights, a comprehensive and consistent strategy is essential. Each training centre and academy must establish a scientific, synchronised, and professional training system.

Only through proper investment - people, facilities and innovative thinking - can Việt Nam aspire to achieve greater goals on the continental and global football stage. VNS