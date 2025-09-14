High praise for Quang Hải from his former coach

Football

HÀ NỘI Hà Nội Police FC beat Hải Phòng 2-1 in the V.League 1 2025-26 at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium on Saturday, continuing to lead the rankings with 10 points after four matches.

Nguyễn Quang Hải and Leo Artur scored for the home side in the second half to ensure the three points.

After the match, Hải Phòng's coach Chu Đình Nghiêm, who is also Hải's former coach, had words of praise for Hải.

He said: “Quang Hải is outstanding. He is a player for big matches. In regular games, Hải may not score, but when the team needs him, he always knows how to shine.”

Coach Nghiêm admitted he was completely "convinced" by Hà Nội Police's playing style, emphasising that Hải's opening goal in the 64th minute was a turning point in the match.

“In that goal, both of my central defenders, Nhật Minh and Tiến Dụng, did their best. But Quang Hải's shot was too difficult to stop," Nghiêm said.

"When he came to Hà Nội Police, Hải played deeper but still controlled the pace and flow of the game. His passes are very sharp.”

Midfielder Hải joined Hà Nội Police in 2023 after an overseas stint in France that did not meet expectations.

Although he is no longer playing explosively as he did during his peak at Hà Nội FC under coach Nghiêm, the 1997-born player still maintains a significant influence in the team's play and is currently the captain of the police team.

“This was not an easy match. We focused and did not give up. This victory is motivation for the entire team to aim for bigger goals ahead,” Hải said. VNS