Sinkhole opens up in Đà Nẵng's street, swallowing two parked cars

ĐÀ NẴNG — A section of Nguyễn Công Trứ Street in the central city of Đà Nẵng suddenly collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, creating a large sinkhole that swallowed two parked cars and left another teetering precariously on its edge.

Authorities in Đà Nẵng deployed emergency crews to the scene in An Hải Ward after the road surface caved in at about 2pm near the junction with Ngô Quyền Road, which is also seeing long cracks on the surface.

Initial observations showed the sinkhole measuring nearly half the width of the road and around two metres deep. It appeared adjacent to the metal fencing of an active construction site, while the city is seeing heavy rainfall. Two cars plunged entirely into the void, while a third slid partially in, with its rear wheels trapped and the vehicle hanging diagonally over the chasm.

Excavators and rescue equipment were mobilised to secure the area, retrieve the damaged vehicles and prevent further incidents. The entire stretch of road has been cordoned off to ensure public safety as the investigation proceeds.

Local officials confirmed that, despite the dramatic scene, no injuries had been reported.

“The subsided area spans roughly 20–30,,” said Hoàng Công Thanh, Chairman of An Hải Ward’s People’s Committee. “We have secured the site and are coordinating with relevant units to determine the cause.”

The city’s Department of Construction said it had received the report and was conducting inspections to establish what triggered the sudden collapse.