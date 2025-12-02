Vietnamese, Lao leaders stress strategic cooperation in high-level Party meeting

VIENTIANE — Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Laos’ top leader Thongloun Sisoulith co-chaired a high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in Vientiane on Tuesday.

This cooperation mechanism holds special significance in enhancing friendship, solidarity and partnership between Việt Nam and Laos, ensuring practical benefits for both peoples and contributing to peace, security and prosperity in the region and the world.

Party chief Lâm was leading a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 50th National Day of Laos at the invitation of LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

At the meeting, Vietnamese and Lao Party leaders commended the historic and comprehensive achievements recorded by the two parties, states and peoples, especially in implementing Party Congress resolutions and preparing for the upcoming Party Congresses in each country.

They expressed gratitude for the longstanding heartfelt support the two sides have given each other, reiterating the importance of the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship amid rapid and complex regional and global developments.

Laos’ top leader Sisoulith noted that both sides have successfully implemented high-level agreements, with their ministries, departments and businesses carrying out cooperation activities with positive and practical outcomes.

Strong political ties between the two countries continued to form a solid foundation for advancing cooperation across all aspects, he said.

The Vietnamese and Lao leaders highly valued the increasingly effective defence and security cooperation, considered a key pillar of bilateral relations. They highlighted successful joint projects supporting Laos in enhancing its defence and security capacity, as well as ongoing coordination in searching for, collecting and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos.

Việt Nam and Laos also strengthened coordination with Cambodia in implementing outcomes from the meetings between the top leaders of their respective parties and in shaping long-term strategic cooperation among the three countries.

The two party leaders also acknowledged positive progress in trade, economic and investment cooperation, with top leaders directing efforts to ensure key joint projects proceed on schedule and bring tangible impacts.

Amid global uncertainties, the two sides reiterated their determination to deepen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive strategic cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos through existing effective mechanisms and newly agreed frameworks.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties between their respective parties and states, identifying this aspect as the core direction for comprehensive cooperation. They stressed that the Việt Nam–Laos relationship would remain a top priority in each other’s foreign policy, representing a model of long-term strategic relations and a decisive factor for the revolutionary successes of both nations.

The Vietnamese and Lao leaders also agreed to maintain timely information sharing, policy consultations and mutual support at regional and international forums.

At the meeting, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone commended progress in economic, trade, investment, cultural, educational and scientific-technical cooperation.

Trade and investment are identified as key pillars of strategic linkages. The two prime ministers reaffirmed commitments to effectively implementing joint statements, high-level agreements and cooperation programmes to enhance economic connectivity.

The two sides stressed the need for breakthroughs to elevate these sectors to match the strength of their political ties and each country’s potential. They agreed to boost two-way trade to soon reach US$5 billion and further towards $10 billion.

Notable cooperation projects include the Hà Nội–Vientiane expressway, the Việt Nam–Laos Industrial Park model and the cross-border economy along the East–West Economic Corridor. They will also work to improve the investment environment and infrastructure to support sustainable business expansion and mutual economic complementarity.

In addition to cooperation between party and state agencies, social organisations and peoples, Việt Nam and Laos also aim to enhance mutual support in socio-economic development and ensure security and stability along the shared border, thereby reinforcing the countries’ special relationship.

A joint declaration between Việt Nam and Laos was also issued on the same day, on the occasion of the Vietnamese party chief's visit. — VNS