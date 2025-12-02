Vietnamese Party chief visits former top leaders of Laos

VIENTIANE — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Tô Lâm on Tuesday visited former General Secretaries of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former Presidents of Laos Choummaly Sayasone and Bounnhang Vorachith as part of his ongoing state visit to Laos.

The former Lao leaders expressed their pleasure at meeting General Secretary Lâm ⁠– a close friend of the Lao people ⁠– during his important visit, which coincided with the 50th National Day of Laos and the 105th birth anniversary of President Kaysone Phomvihane. They said the visit reflects the continuation of the long-standing friendship between the two Parties and people, and key leaders of the two countries as well.

They noted that they have closely followed and been proud of Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements with leading economic growth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and its growing role in the international arena under the sound leadership of the CPV.

The former Lao leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong progress in Laos–Việt Nam cooperation and the implementation of strategic projects. On this occasion, they extended warm greetings to leaders and former leaders of Việt Nam and expressed their hope that both sides will continue to nurture the special relationship between the two nations.

General Secretary Lâm said he was deeply moved to meet the former Lao leaders – long-standing friends who have consistently supported Việt Nam and made great contributions to the bilateral ties. He conveyed greetings and best wishes from incumbent and former Vietnamese Party and State leaders, and thanked the former Lao leaders for their continued attention to Việt Nam’s development.

The Party chief stressed that Việt Nam highly evaluates the significant achievements Laos has recorded over 50 years of national construction and 40 years of renewal, and appreciates the important contributions made by the former Lao leaders over the years.

Việt Nam will continue to provide strong and comprehensive support for Laos’s reform, socio-economic development, and national defence and construction process, he said, expressing his confidence that Laos will successfully organise the 12th National Party Congress and reap more successes under the leadership of the LPRP.

General Secretary Lâm informed the former Lao leaders that during this visit, the two sides agreed to elevate bilateral ties to the level of “Great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion,” reflecting a shared vision, intertwined strategic interests and long-term companionship orientation for the goal of sustainable development, self-reliance and common prosperity of the two peoples.

The former Lao leaders emphasised that Việt Nam has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Laos throughout its most difficult periods as well as in its current development process. They voiced their firm confidence that the special solidarity between the two countries would continue to flourish, and underscored the importance of educating younger generations about this unique relationship.

General Secretary Lâm reaffirmed that Việt Nam always gives the highest priority to preserving and strengthening the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship. He pledged to work closely with Laos to effectively implement recent high-level agreements, particularly strategic orientations in economic cooperation, defence and security, culture, education, and infrastructure connectivity.

He informed the former Lao leaders that a high-level meeting between the two Parties will be held later on Tuesday, and that the Việt Nam–Laos Inter-Governmental Committee would convene on Wednesday to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions.

The Vietnamese Party chief expressed his confidence that both sides have solid foundations to further advance cooperation, including raising bilateral trade to US$5 billion in the near future and towards $10 billion thereafter. Priorities include strengthening transport connectivity by air, rail and sea; enhancing energy links, particularly in renewable and clean energy; and expanding personnel training and scientific-technological collaboration.

General Secretary Lâm expressed his hope that the former Lao leaders will continue offering their support and valuable experience to deepen the bilateral ties. He wished them and their families good health and happiness, and extended invitations to them to visit and spend a vacation in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS