Striking partnership aims to fire Việt Nam to victory

Football

HÀ NỘI — Đỗ Hoàng Hên and Nguyễn Xuân Son are hungry for goals as Việt Nam prepares to take on Malaysia in the final Asian Cup 2027 qualification match on March 31 in Ninh Bình Province.

Coach Kim Sang-sik has called up a squad of 23 players, including the goal-hungry Hên and the veteran Son.

It is Hên’s first training camp with the national team since receiving Vietnamese citizenship last October after five years living in the country.

The Brazilian-born midfielder will link up with his former teammate Son once more, recreating the combination that helped Thép Xanh Nam Định FC secure back-to-back National Premier League titles in 2023–24 and 2024–25.

Despite being a midfielder, Hên has scored six goals and provided four assists in 10 matches. His scoring ability, sharp tactical vision and leadership on the pitch convinced Kim to include him in the squad.

“Today is, without a doubt, the most special and exciting day of my career. A dream has come true, and I now have the opportunity to express my gratitude on the pitch for the love and support of the Vietnamese people over the years,” Hên wrote on Facebook.

“Wearing the national team jersey of Việt Nam is an immense honour and a source of great pride. I am filled with happiness and motivation, and I am ready to give my all.”

Son shone for Việt Nam at the ASEAN Cup 2024, earning both top scorer and MVP honours. He missed eight months in 2025 due to injury, but his enduring abilities secured him a place in Kim’s squad, even if he has yet to return to full peak form.

The understanding and connection between Hên and Son will be key to boosting Việt Nam’s efficiency on the front line.

Coach Vũ Hồng Việt of Nam Định said: “As everyone knows, with only Son as a naturalised player in the national team, the squad’s strength improved significantly. Now, with the addition of Hên, I believe the team will be even stronger.

"Hên and Son combine very well. They seem to have a natural understanding, we don’t even need to look at each other to know where the other is running or how to deliver the pass. This is a high-quality addition that will strengthen the national team in the near future.”

In defence, Kim Sang-sik places his trust in the duo of Đoàn Văn Hậu and Trần Đình Trọng, both among Việt Nam’s best defenders in recent years.

Hậu last played for the national team in June 2023, while Trọng spent nearly four years watching his teammates compete from the stands. Both are now performing brilliantly for Hà Nội Police, who currently top the V.League 1 table.

Other positions have gone to young players who won bronze medals at the recent Asian U23 Cup, including midfielder Khuất Văn Khang, goalkeeper Trần Trung Kiên and striker Lê Văn Thuận.

Veterans who retain Kim’s confidence include goalkeepers Đặng Văn Lâm and Nguyễn Filip; defenders Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Phạm Xuân Mạnh and Nguyễn Văn Vĩ; midfielders Nguyễn Hoàng Đức and Nguyễn Quang Hải; and striker Phạm Tuấn Hải.

The squad will train in Hà Nội and play a friendly against Bangladesh on March 26, providing Kim with an important test of his new line-up before facing Malaysia.

Việt Nam currently sit atop Group F with 15 points, six of which were awarded after the Asian Football Confederation sanctioned Malaysia over players’ fake documents on Tuesday.

The result of the March 31 match will not affect Việt Nam’s standing, as the team has created a six-point lead over second-placed Malaysia, securing an official place in the finals with one game to spare. — VNS