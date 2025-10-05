Politics & Law
HCM City celebrates Việt Nam Stage Day

October 05, 2025 - 08:28
The HCM City Theatre Association and local art troupes have launched a series of activities this month to celebrate Việt Nam Stage Day, which falls on the 12th day of the eighth lunar month.
CELEBRATING THEATRE: Artists from the HCM City Hát Bội Theatre celebrate the Việt Nam Stage Day. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương

HCM CITY — The HCM City Theatre Association and local art troupes have launched a series of activities this month to celebrate Việt Nam Stage Day, which falls on the 12th day of the eighth lunar month.

Thousands of artists in various art forms, such as drama, cải lương (reformed opera) and tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), hosted celebrations at theatres across the city on Friday.

Meritorious Artist Trịnh Kim Chi, vice chairwoman of the association, mentioned that, “the event is a special occasion for all artists to gather and pay tribute to our predecessors who had great contributions to the development of Việt Nam’s theatre and encourage ourselves to contribute to the industry and create more quality works.”

In addition, the theatre association has offered 16 shows featuring three plays, which won the best play at the first HCM City Drama Festival in 2024, in October.

The works include Đồng Chí (Comrade), Tả Quân Lê Văn Duyệt - Người Mang 9 Án Tử (Field Marshal Lê Văn Duyệt - Nine Death Sentences) and Cánh Đồng Rực Lửa (The Battle of Fire), honouring comradeship, patriotism, and loyalty.

Đồng Chí, staged by the Small Theatre, revolves around three soldiers who dedicate their youth to the struggle for the country’s independence and freedom, and their lives during the post-war era.

IDECAF Stage’s Tả Quân Lê Văn Duyệt - Người Mang 9 Án Tử depicts the life of FM Duyệt, who was the Governor of Gia Định Citadel (later Sài Gòn and now HCM City) under the Nguyễn dynasty in the 19th century.

Meanwhile, Cánh Đồng Rực Lửa (The Battle of Fire), staged by the Quốc Thảo Drama Theatre, is based on a true event involving 32 civil defence guards, mostly women, who transferred wounded soldiers to the backline and weapons to the frontline.

The performances will be held at the theatre association and the Thanh Niên (Youth) Theatre. Around 8,000 free tickets will be provided to students and workers in the city.

The HCM City Hát Bội Theatre also offers free shows for visitors at the Museum of History in Sài Gòn Ward.

In addition, the HCM City Art Centre is organising a circus performance called Đêm Hội Trăng Rằm (Mid-Autumn Festival) for children daily until October 12 at the Gia Định Park in Hạnh Thông Ward.

The city will host the Days of Literature and Arts from October 17 to 20 at the Youth Cultural House in Sài Gòn Ward. — VNS

Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Hà Nội

The festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on No.2 Hoa Lư, Hà Nội, has attracted a large number of children and their parents since its opening on October 2.
Việt Nam, UN Tourism work to advance practical, effective partnership

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung expressed appreciation for UN Tourism's close coordination in organising the International Conference on Rural Tourism. He reiterated Vietnam's view that "strong villages and communes make a strong, prosperous, and resilient nation,". He also noted the country's ambition to build rural tourism brands, including Best Tourism Villages recognise
Hà Nội's 'Five Gates' Train combines tourism with official news experience

Over 1,000 issues from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) were carefully prepared and distributed free to passengers. Highlights included the Việt Nam and World Economy fortnightly, Sports & Culture newspaper, Tin Tức (News), Việt Nam News, and Le Courrier du Vietnam. Available in Vietnamese, English, and French, the publications cater to both domestic and international travellers, the train into a moving hub of current affairs and cultural insight.
Thanh Hóa strengthens links with Thai tourist market

Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Đậu Thanh Tùng stressed the traditional friendship and cultural ties between Việt Nam and Thailand, noting that tourism is a vital bridge for people-to-people exchange and socio-economic cooperation.

