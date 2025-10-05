Musical class fulfills lifelong passion for HCM City's elderly

Elderly residents aged 65 and older are finding a way to rekindle their love for music through a free class in HCM City, led by music teacher Trần Thị Thọ.

Many of these senior learners have cherished a passion for music since their youth. Yet, disrupted by war and the struggle to make a living, none of them has had the chance to pursue it.

As the years passed, they encouraged their children and grandchildren to study music, but for themselves, they felt there was no chance left to learn.

Determined to change that, Thọ decided to create a warm and welcoming community where older adults can finally fulfil their youthful dreams of learning music.

Every Thursday and Friday morning, for more than five years, Thọ has welcomed her students to her music centre in Thủ Đức Ward, Upponia, for a free music class. The two-hour course, starting at 9am, provides lessons in piano, organ, and singing.

Phạm Bích Thủy, a 66-year-old student, said that she played an instrument when she was young and had always wanted to learn other instruments. However, with her busy schedule as a teacher, there was never time left for music.

Now retired, she has discovered a new passion for the piano, thanks to Thọ.

Although Thủy only joined the class recently, she finds it to be a friendly and supportive place for older people. She is impressed by the dedication of the tutors and by the warmth and encouragement of her fellow students.

Thọ also shared online lessons on her social media page to support students who cannot travel to class.

Nguyễn Văn Khanh, 68, in HCM City first discovered Thọ's class while searching for an online organ tutor. Impressed by the easy-to-follow lessons, he decided to join in person.

"At first, my fingers were so clumsy. My pinky and ring fingers would always stick together. But with the right guidance and enough practice, they've become more flexible," he said.

He also shared that learning music has improved his memory. In the past, he would often forget people's names after not seeing them for a few months. Now, the mental activity of studying has helped improve his memory.

For Khanh, the class is also a place to meet with other older friends who share his interests, adding joy to his retirement.

Bringing music closer to the elderly

According to Thọ, it is very challenging for older people to learn to play an instrument due to unstable health, poor memory and limited dexterity. However, this has not deterred her and the centre's staff from running the classes.

She explained that teaching older students would require skills and great patience, as improper guidance or communication could easily discourage them and prevent them from returning to class. For this reason, all the teachers at the centre are professionally trained and have many years of teaching experience.

Thọ currently has no plans to expand the lessons or recruit volunteers, as she believes this is the best way to maintain the quality of the classes.

She said the greatest motivation for her and her team came from the elderly students themselves, who refuse to let age stop them from pursuing their passion.

"There was one elderly student I remember most, a 70-year-old woman in a south Vietnamese pyjama with white hair, sitting at the piano. I can never forget that image," she added.

Students are free to attend any lesson they wish and are taught at a level that matches their current abilities.

She said, "I told the elderly that they can join whenever they like, and we will provide simple and easy-to-follow lessons."

Some of them later shared with her that the piano was not as complicated as they had imagined.

"In just five to ten minutes, they can already read musical notes and play small songs, even children's tunes," she added.

They were delighted to have the chance to touch the keys for the first time and play simple melodies. This unexpected joy and sense of accomplishment inspired them to continue their musical journey.

Thọ hopes to continue running the classes in the future, offering a space for the elderly in HCM City and nearby areas to keep learning and making new friends through music. VNS