Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Musical class fulfills lifelong passion for HCM City's elderly

October 05, 2025 - 09:33
It is very challenging for older people to learn to play an instrument due to unstable health, poor memory and limited dexterity. However, this has not deterred Trần Thị Thọ and her centre's staff from running the classes.
Trần Thị Thọ leads her elderly students in a chorus during a music class at her centre in HCM City. Photo by Hồng Linh

Elderly residents aged 65 and older are finding a way to rekindle their love for music through a free class in HCM City, led by music teacher Trần Thị Thọ.

Many of these senior learners have cherished a passion for music since their youth. Yet, disrupted by war and the struggle to make a living, none of them has had the chance to pursue it.

As the years passed, they encouraged their children and grandchildren to study music, but for themselves, they felt there was no chance left to learn.

Determined to change that, Thọ decided to create a warm and welcoming community where older adults can finally fulfil their youthful dreams of learning music.

Every Thursday and Friday morning, for more than five years, Thọ has welcomed her students to her music centre in Thủ Đức Ward, Upponia, for a free music class. The two-hour course, starting at 9am, provides lessons in piano, organ, and singing.

Phạm Bích Thủy, a 66-year-old student, said that she played an instrument when she was young and had always wanted to learn other instruments. However, with her busy schedule as a teacher, there was never time left for music.

Now retired, she has discovered a new passion for the piano, thanks to Thọ.

Although Thủy only joined the class recently, she finds it to be a friendly and supportive place for older people. She is impressed by the dedication of the tutors and by the warmth and encouragement of her fellow students.

An elderly student concentrates on playing a piano piece during a music class at Trần Thị Thọ's centre in HCM City. Photo by Hồng Linh

Thọ also shared online lessons on her social media page to support students who cannot travel to class.

Nguyễn Văn Khanh, 68, in HCM City first discovered Thọ's class while searching for an online organ tutor. Impressed by the easy-to-follow lessons, he decided to join in person.

"At first, my fingers were so clumsy. My pinky and ring fingers would always stick together. But with the right guidance and enough practice, they've become more flexible," he said.

He also shared that learning music has improved his memory. In the past, he would often forget people's names after not seeing them for a few months. Now, the mental activity of studying has helped improve his memory.

For Khanh, the class is also a place to meet with other older friends who share his interests, adding joy to his retirement.

Bringing music closer to the elderly

According to Thọ, it is very challenging for older people to learn to play an instrument due to unstable health, poor memory and limited dexterity. However, this has not deterred her and the centre's staff from running the classes.

She explained that teaching older students would require skills and great patience, as improper guidance or communication could easily discourage them and prevent them from returning to class. For this reason, all the teachers at the centre are professionally trained and have many years of teaching experience.

Thọ currently has no plans to expand the lessons or recruit volunteers, as she believes this is the best way to maintain the quality of the classes.

She said the greatest motivation for her and her team came from the elderly students themselves, who refuse to let age stop them from pursuing their passion.

"There was one elderly student I remember most, a 70-year-old woman in a south Vietnamese pyjama with white hair, sitting at the piano. I can never forget that image," she added.

Students are free to attend any lesson they wish and are taught at a level that matches their current abilities.

She said, "I told the elderly that they can join whenever they like, and we will provide simple and easy-to-follow lessons."

Trần Thị Thọ guides an elderly student at the piano during a music class at her centre in HCM City. Photo by Hồng Linh

Some of them later shared with her that the piano was not as complicated as they had imagined.

"In just five to ten minutes, they can already read musical notes and play small songs, even children's tunes," she added.

They were delighted to have the chance to touch the keys for the first time and play simple melodies. This unexpected joy and sense of accomplishment inspired them to continue their musical journey.

Thọ hopes to continue running the classes in the future, offering a space for the elderly in HCM City and nearby areas to keep learning and making new friends through music. VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Hà Nội

The festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts on No.2 Hoa Lư, Hà Nội, has attracted a large number of children and their parents since its opening on October 2.
Life & Style

Việt Nam, UN Tourism work to advance practical, effective partnership

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung expressed appreciation for UN Tourism’s close coordination in organising the International Conference on Rural Tourism. He reiterated Vietnam’s view that “strong villages and communes make a strong, prosperous, and resilient nation,”. He also noted the country’s ambition to build rural tourism brands, including Best Tourism Villages recognise
Life & Style

Hà Nội's ‘Five Gates’ Train combines tourism with official news experience

Over 1,000 issues from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) were carefully prepared and distributed free to passengers. Highlights included the Việt Nam and World Economy fortnightly, Sports & Culture newspaper, Tin Tức (News), Việt Nam News, and Le Courrier du Vietnam. Available in Vietnamese, English, and French, the publications cater to both domestic and international travellers, the train into a moving hub of current affairs and cultural insight.
Life & Style

Thanh Hóa strengthens links with Thai tourist market

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Đậu Thanh Tùng stressed the traditional friendship and cultural ties between Việt Nam and Thailand, noting that tourism is a vital bridge for people-to-people exchange and socio-economic cooperation.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom