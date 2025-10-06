Mid-autumn festival glows in Hội An ancient town

ĐÀ NẴNG The Mid-Autumn Festival of 2025 is taking place in Hội An ancient town, Đà Nẵng City, from October 3-6 with a variety of festive lantern shows, lion dances, lantern processions, and outdoor performances, offering residents and visitors a vibrant celebration rich in cultural identity.

The most anticipated highlight was the “Full-Moon Festival Night" on October 4 at Hội An park, featuring lion-dragon dances and Mid-Autumn-themed art performances. At the same time, the programme “Music and Moon” at 106 Bạch Đằng Street presented folk songs, children’s rhymes, and traditional musical ensembles, creating an interactive musical space especially for children.

The programme “Hội An Ancient Town Night” is expected to revive the lifestyle of Hội An’s residents in earlier times under the glow of lanterns, bringing a tranquil experience to visitors. A lantern parade through the ancient streets on October 6 is expected to spread festive cheer across the town. The festival also includes traditional Mid-Autumn feast displays, photo exhibitions, lion dances, and cultural experiences at the Museum of Folklore.

The Mid-Autumn Festival in Hội An not only brings joy to people of all ages but also highlights traditional cultural values and showcases the creativity of local communities in turning heritage into unique and memorable experiences for visitors.

In 2023, the Mid-Autumn Festival of Hội An was recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, further affirming its enduring vitality.

Once a bustling international trading port in the 17th and 18th centuries, Hội An has developed its Mid-Autumn celebration based on local traditions while incorporating cultural elements from China and Japan, making it a distinctive event that reflects the dynamism, creativity, and hospitality of its people. VNA/VNS