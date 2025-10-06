Staying healthy while traveling: Essential tips for safe and enjoyable journeys

Dr Michael Santos*

Travel is one of life’s great rewards, whether for work, leisure or family. Yet, the excitement of being on the move often comes with additional health challenges.

Long journeys, busy schedules and unfamiliar environments can raise the risk of illness or make it harder to manage existing conditions. The good news is that a few simple precautions can keep you well and help you enjoy every step of your journey.

Preventing infections

When you’re travelling, your exposure to unfamiliar environments, people and food can increase your chances of catching infections. Here are a few key tips to stay safe and healthy while travelling:

Avoid travelling when you’re unwell. If you’re sick, it is best to postpone your trip. Travelling can worsen your condition and expose others to your illness.

Get recommended vaccines or medications. Research any required or recommended vaccinations for your destination. Depending on where you are going, you might also need medications such as antimalarials or preventive antibiotics.

Be cautious with food and water. In areas where sanitation is a concern, avoid tap water, ice and raw or undercooked food. Choose bottled or purified water and opt for food that is freshly cooked and served hot.

Practise good hand hygiene. Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially before eating. If soap and water are not available, use a alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Protect yourself from insect bites. Mosquitoes and other insects can transmit diseases such as malaria, dengue or Zika. Use insect repellent containing DEET or picaridin, wear long-sleeved clothing and sleep under mosquito nets when necessary. Inspect your clothing and luggage for bugs and remove any that you find.

Wear footwear. Avoid walking barefoot, especially in public places, to reduce the risk of parasitic infections and skin conditions such as fungal infections or warts.

Managing existing medical conditions

Travel can disrupt your routine, which can make managing chronic medical issues more challenging. Here’s how to prepare:

Bring all essential medications. Pack enough prescription medication for the entire trip, plus a few extra days’ supply in case of delays. Some medicines may not be available at your destination.

Carry necessary medical equipment. Devices such as blood glucose monitors, syringes, CPAP machines or orthopaedic supports should be part of your travel essentials.

Prevent blood clots during long flights. If you are at risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), consider wearing compression stockings. It also helps to stretch, flex your legs and walk around the cabin periodically when safe to do so.

Adapting to the environment

Environmental changes, including climate, altitude and local customs, can also affect your health. Prepare by:

Dressing appropriately. Wear clothing that suits the weather and your planned activities. Protect yourself from extreme heat or cold.

Wearing sunscreen. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with adequate SPF to prevent sunburn, especially in sunny or high-altitude destinations.

Staying hydrated. Air travel, hot climates and increased activity can all lead to dehydration. Drink water regularly throughout the day.

Practising road safety. Learn and follow local traffic rules. Use seatbelts, wear helmets when needed and avoid risky transportation options.

If you have ongoing health concerns, it is a good idea to schedule a check-up with your healthcare provider before you travel. They can give you personalised advice, update any necessary vaccinations and help ensure you are well-prepared for your trip.

Remember: staying healthy while travelling is not just about avoiding illness but also about making your trip safe, enjoyable and stress-free.

