Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam adds cultural colours to Korean Expo in Paris

October 06, 2025 - 09:07
Vietnamese artists' participation contributed to promoting the diversity of Asian culture to international audiences.

PARIS Vietnamese artists from the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, invited as an honorary guest, brought distinctive performances to the vibrant atmosphere of the Korean Expo 2025 held in Paris on October 4.

A performance of đàn bầu – the Việt Nam's traditional one-string musical instrument

Their participation contributed to promoting the diversity of Asian culture to international audiences.

Organised by the Association Mes Amis (AMA) in collaboration with the local authorities, the event drew Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng, Mayor of the 15th arrondissement of Paris Philippe Goujon, and AMA President Ju Hee Jeong. The expo not only honoured Korean culture but also highlighted cultural exchange and connectivity among nations through music, cuisine, and performing arts.

The Vietnamese performances combined traditional and contemporary elements, leaving a strong impression on audiences. Highlights included the evocative Đất Nước Lời Ru, (Lullaby of Nation), the soulful sound of the monochord đàn bầu (Vietnam's traditional one-string musical instrument), and a moving rendition of the Republic of Korea's well-known piece Onara in a Vietnamese–Korean fusion style.

Other performances spotlighted the festive spirit of Vietnamese New Year, and the T’rưng bamboo xylophone, conveyed the vitality of Việt Nam’s Central Highlands region.

A performance of t’rưng bamboo xylophone conveys the vitality of Vietnam’s Central Highlands region. VNA/VNS Photos

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent in Paris, Meritorious Artist Tăng Thanh Sơn, Vice Director of the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, underlined that such international exchanges are valuable opportunities to showcase national cultural identity and strengthen friendship with global partners.

Su A Lee, AMA Vice President noted that inviting Vietnamese artists reflected the association’s close ties with the Vietnamese community in France and its aspiration to deepen cultural exchange between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea. VNA/VNS

 

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Exhibition honours late artist Nguyễn Lâm works

An exhibition in HCM City now showcases  25 artworks, mostly large-scale abstract oil paintings, by the late artist Lâm Huỳnh Long (also known as Nguyễn Lâm), with central themes focusing on his perspective on the world and his depiction of young women.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom