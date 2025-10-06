Three classic films mark Hà Nội liberation anniversary

HÀ NỘI — Three acclaimed films celebrating Hà Nội’s history and spirit will be screened free of charge at Ngọc Khánh Cinema on Kim Mã Street from October 8-10 to mark the 71st anniversary of the capital’s liberation (October 10, 1954 - October 10, 2025).

The screenings include Phía Bắc Thủ Đô (The North of the Capital) at 9pm on October 8, Long Thành Cầm Giả Ca (Song of the Lute Player in Thăng Long) at 9am on October 9, and Hà Nội 12 Ngày Đêm (Hà Nội 12 Days and Nights) at 9am on October 10.

The North of the Capital, produced by the Việt Nam Feature Film Studio and released in 1977, tells a story of love, family and the workers tasked with protecting the Yên Phụ Power Plant during the American bombings of Hà Nội.

Song of the Lute Player in Thăng Long, released by Giải Phóng (Liberation) Film Studio in 2010, won the Golden Kite Award for Best Feature Film that year. It narrates the love story between Tố Như (the literary name of celebrated poet Nguyễn Du) and Cầm, a renowned courtesan in Thăng Long, the historical name for Hà Nội. The film vividly portrays the customs, traditions and lifestyle of ancient Thăng Long.

The final film, Hà Nội 12 Days and Nights, also produced by the Việt Nam Feature Film Studio, depicts the aerial battle of the Hà Nội bombing campaign, a fierce struggle against the B-52 air strikes in December 1972. It highlights the resilience and courage of the Vietnamese people during this defining moment in the city’s history.— VNS