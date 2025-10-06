Việt Nam's first Unicorn-Lion-Dragon Dance Museum to open in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — The first-ever museum dedicated to the art of unicorn, lion and dragon dancing in Việt Nam is set to open today at Hội An Station 2, within the Sun World Bà Nà Hills tourist complex in the central city of Đà Nẵng, announced Nguyễn Lâm An, director of the complex.

Covering nearly 1,500 square metres, the museum is designed to honour unicorn, lion and dragon dancing, a traditional folk performance deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture. This art form has long been associated with festivals, Tết (Lunar New Year) celebrations, and grand openings, carrying wishes of prosperity and good fortune.

According to An, the project has been in development for years with the aim of showcasing Việt Nam's traditional culture to both domestic and international visitors. Its inauguration during the Mid-Autumn Festival adds symbolic significance, as this is a time when unicorn, lion and dragon dances are especially prominent in community celebrations.

The museum will take visitors on a cultural journey through the distinct unicorn, lion and dragon dances in the country’s three regions – North, Central, and South. The northern section conveys simplicity and solemnity; the central section highlights the image of the celestial dog, a spiritual symbol in Hội An; while the southern section dazzles with vibrant colours and diverse performance forms.

The displays are crafted by artisan Lê Hồng, head of the Unicorn-Lion-Dragon Dance troupe of the Bảy Bà (Seven Ladies) Temple in southern An Giang Province. Visitors can also engage in interactive activities such as mask painting, shopping for souvenirs, and exploring contemporary cultural exhibitions.

To mark the Mid-Autumn Festival, Sun World Bà Nà Hills will host a series of festive activities. Restaurants will be decorated with lanterns and traditional motifs, while the 'Moonlight Feast' programme will offer traditional desserts including mooncakes, sweet soups, fruit and fragrant tea.

The Unicorn-Lion-Dragon Dance Art Museum is expected to become a new cultural landmark in Đà Nẵng, contributing to the preservation and promotion of Việt Nam's folk heritage while enriching the experience of international and domestic tourists.

Alongside the festivities, numerous charity programmes, including free medical check-ups and medicine distribution, are taking place to support children, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds and remote areas. — VNA/VNS