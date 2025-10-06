Hà Nội Concert reimagines beloved autumn songs in symphony debut

HÀ NỘI — For the first time, a collection of iconic Vietnamese pop songs celebrating autumn has been reimagined for symphony orchestra and will be performed tonight at the ‘Hà Nội Concert – Autumn Symphony 2025’ at the Hồ Gươm Opera Theatre.

Organised by Hanoi Radio and Television, the concert is conducted by Honna Tetsuji and features the Việt Nam Symphony Orchestra alongside a lineup of accomplished artists. The event aims to honour authentic musical expression, enrich the spirit and celebrate Hà Nội’s cultural legacy.

The opening segment showcases beloved Vietnamese songs long familiar to the public, including Gửi Gió Cho Mây Ngàn Bay (Send the Wind to Carry the Clouds Away) by Đoàn Chuẩn – Từ Linh, Lời Của Gió (The Voice of Wind) by Duy Thái, Có Phải Em Mùa Thu Hà Nội (Are You the Autumn of Hà Nội?) by Trần Quang Lộc, Cảm Ơn Mùa Thu (Thank You, Autumn) by Thanh Tùng, Không Còn Mùa Thu (No More Autumn) by Việt Anh, Mùa Thu Vàng (Golden Autumn) by Ngọc Châu and Nhìn Những Mùa Thu Đi (Watching the Autumns Fade Away) by Trịnh Công Sơn.

These pieces have been thoughtfully rearranged by composer Trần Mạnh Hùng, offering a fresh perspective while preserving their elegance and emotional depth.

A highlight of the evening will be singer Mỹ Linh’s performance of Trăng Chiều (Evening Moon) by Đặng Hữu Phúc, accompanied by the orchestra. According to the composer, Mỹ Linh first recorded the song in 1994 on a cassette tape sponsored by the Việt Nam Musicians’ Association, when she was still a student at the conservatory.

“Her performance back then was a success – filled with the vibrant and pure emotions of youth. Now, her voice reflects maturity, introspection and life experience. Each version offers a distinct interpretation,” Phúc said.

Mỹ Linh added that she has not sung the piece since that first recording at age 19.

“This time, performing with a symphony orchestra, I do feel a bit nervous. But after rehearsing with the ensemble, I found the song still deeply moving and beautifully arranged by composer Đặng Hữu Phúc,” she said.

The second half of the concert will feature renowned international autumn-themed works, including Autumn from The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi, performed with expressive flair by violinist Thiên Minh. Edvard Grieg’s Solveig’s Song (from Peer Gynt), a lyrical piece symbolising enduring love and longing, will be sung by soprano Lan Anh.

The programme also includes other classical favourites such as Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod by Richard Wagner, Les Parapluies de Cherbourg by Michel Legrand, Silent Woods by Antonín Dvořák and Symphony No. 3 – III. Poco allegretto by Johannes Brahms.

The concert begins at 8pm and will be broadcast on TV channels H1 and H2. Audiences can also tune in via FM96 radio, the HANOI ON app, the website hanoionline.vn or through the official YouTube and Facebook pages of Hanoi Radio and Television. — VNS