City theatres restage cải lương plays on Vietnamese history

Phương Mai

HCM CITY — Private traditional art troupes in HCM City will restage classical cải lương (reformed opera) plays about Vietnamese history this month.

The Đại Việt Cải Lương Theatre, one of the city’s leading private troupes, will present Bức Ngôn Đồ Đại Việt (Pictogram of Đại Việt), a famous cải lương tuồng cổ staged 30 years ago by Minh Tơ Troupe, one of the region’s leading cải lương theatres in the 1950s-60s.

Cải lương tuồng cổ is an art form that combines cải lương and hát bội (classical drama), focusing on historical events and national heroes. It was initiated by the late People’s Artist Thanh Tòng of Minh Tơ.

Bức Ngôn Đồ Đại Việt, written by Hà Văn Cầu, Loan Thảo and Thanh Tòng, portrays five commanders under General Trần Hưng Đạo, who led the resistance wars against Mongol invaders in the 13th century, with a focus on Commander Nguyễn Địa Lộ and his son, Nguyễn Phục.

The theatre’s founder Hoàng Song Việt told local media that the production crew decided to stage a full version of the play, lasting up to three hours, while adding more modern techniques to bring the art closer to young audiences.

Việt invited Meritorious Artist and award-winning director Hoa Hạ, who has more than 40 years of experience in the theatre, to join the project to ensure the production’s quality.

Hạ chose cải lương star Võ Minh Lâm to play Commander Nguyễn Địa Lộ.

Lâm, of the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre, the State-owned traditional art troupe of the region, said, “I feel a lot of pressure to perform such a successful role. I spent much time and effort rehearsing.”

In 2004, Lâm began his career in Cần Thơ City at the age of 15. He won the first prize in Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell), a national cải lương singing contest organised annually by HCM City Television, in 2006, and since then he has played leading roles in numerous plays and participated in many TV shows.

Director Hạ expects to surprise audiences by inviting actress Tú Sương to play the male role of Nguyễn Phục, with Quế Trân as his wife.

Meritorious Artist Tú Sương said, “I’m happy to receive a challenging character. Trân and I are cousins and have always gotten along well in life and art. I believe our compatibility will complete our roles.”

Sương began her career as a young girl, studying cải lương from her parents, who were late actor Trường Sơn and late actress Thanh Loan. She worked for the Đồng Ấu Bạch Long Tuồng Troupe when she was at school.

Meanwhile, People’s Artist Quế Trân began her career at an early age with training from her father, the late director Tòng.

Both actresses have earned top prizes for Best Theatre Actress presented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the HCM City Theatre Association, and leading organisations and newspapers.

Hạ also hired young actors from art troupes in the region to join the production.

She said she applied modern dance and styling in the new version, so that young actors could prove their skills and talents. “Young actors today are skilful and just need chances to improve and shine.”

In addition, Việt invited experienced costume designers and makeup artists, who spent months researching to design costumes for the characters.

Đại Việt Cải Lương Theatre opened in HCM City in 2019 after several years of preparation. The theatre’s shows are aimed at young people, highlighting plays featuring Vietnamese history and culture.

In April, the theatre performed Câu Thơ Yên Ngựa (Poems on the Saddle), one of the most famous cải lương tuồng cổ plays, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30).

Bức Ngôn Đồ Đại Việt will premiere at 8pm on October 11 at Trần Hữu Trang Theatre, 136 Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Bến Thành Ward.

New theatre

The newly opened We Theatre has challenged itself with the cải lương play Gánh Cỏ Sông Hàn (Heroes of the Hàn River) written by Thu An. It was one of the most popular plays after 1975.

The play is set during the Lam Sơn Uprising in the 15th century, highlighting the themes of patriotism, loyalty and love.

It was first staged by late director Huỳnh Nga of the Hương Mùa Thu art troupe in the 1980s.

Playwright Hoàng Song Việt and director Hạ have been invited to restage the production, bringing new elements and a fresh cast to appeal to young audiences.

Việt said, “The play is not too difficult, and every character has a voice in the work. It is appropriate for young performers to show their skills.”

The play features Meritorious Artist Ngọc Đợi, a leading actress of the Vàm Cỏ Cải Lương Troupe of Tây Ninh Province, and Minh Trường, along with young actors Khánh Dư and Nhã Thy.

The performance will be held at 8pm on October 25 at Trần Hữu Trang Theatre. — VNS