Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Festival, a cultural bridge in India and Sri Lanka

HÀ NỘI — Hundreds of young people and children in India and Sri Lanka have participated in a series of fun and warm activities, spreading the spirit of solidarity and joy of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The Vietnamese Embassies in India and Sri Lanka hosted the Mid-Autumn Festival, featuring colourful lanterns and folk games, which attracted hundreds of youths and children to the warm campus of the Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi over the weekend.

At the ceremony, Ambassador Nguyễn Thanh Hải presented meaningful gifts to the children, wishing them good health, successful studies, and encouraging them to continue preserving and spreading the cultural beauty of the Mid-Autumn Festival - a fine tradition of the Vietnamese people.

The Ambassador also took souvenir photos with the children, capturing the joyful and warm moments in the reunion atmosphere of the Vietnamese community in India.

A representative of the Việt Nam Airlines Office in India also sent gifts and best wishes for a joyful Mid-Autumn Festival to the children, contributing to making the festival warmer and more meaningful.

The cooperation of Vietnamese agencies and businesses in India has demonstrated the spirit of solidarity and sharing within the Vietnamese community while spreading the beauty of the nation’s traditional culture to international friends.

Coinciding with this time, about 2,500km from New Delhi, at Trúc Lâm Zen Monastery - the first Vietnamese pagoda located in Ambakote, Central Sri Lanka - the Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka coordinated with Trúc Lâm Zen Monastery and the community to organise the programme 'Happy Mid-Autumn Festival 2025' for more than 100 Sri Lankan and Vietnamese teenagers and children.

This is the first time the Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka has organised the Mid-Autumn Festival, bringing a bustling atmosphere and unique cultural experiences to the children, while contributing to strengthening friendship and promoting people-to-people exchanges on the occasion of the two countries celebrating the 55th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations (1970-2025).

At the ceremony, Ambassador Trịnh Thị Tâm stated that the coincidence of Việt Nam's Mid-Autumn Festival with Sri Lanka's celebration of World Children's Day on October 1 further highlighted the similarities between the two countries in their love, care, and concern for the younger generation - the future owners of both nations.

The Ambassador emphasised the meaning of reunion, family, and connection of the Mid-Autumn Festival, expressing her belief that introducing this special cultural feature of the Vietnamese people will help the Sri Lankan people better understand Việt Nam and its people, especially the care for children.

Vice President of the National Assembly Rizvie Salih expressed his happiness at attending a festival imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity, affirming that the event is a vivid demonstration of the close relationship, trust, and increasingly developing co-operation between the two countries. VNS