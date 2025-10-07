Fish cake noodle soup, a specialty of Phan Thiết

Thanh Hà

Phan Thiết is known for the natural beauty of its coastline as well as its rich cuisine and vibrant culture. Fish cake noodle soup, locally known as bánh canh chả cá, is a culinary ambassador that attracts both locals and foreign guests, according to master chef Phạm Tuấn Hải.

“The dish is considered the soul of local street cuisine for its special flavour and as a cultural symbol closely linked with the life of city residents," Hải told Việt Nam News.

Hải said he would never forget the broth of the dish, which is stewed with pork bones and fresh fish. The broth is added to fish cakes, a variety of other ingredients and thick, chewy bánh canh noodles, creating an unforgettable impression for everyone who tries it.

“Each bowl is a symphony of flavour, allowing everyone to fully enjoy it,” he said.

Phan Thiết resident Nguyễn Thị Thúy An, 56, who has moved to the Netherlands, said it is not only a familiar breakfast dish but also lunch or dinner for many locals.

“The dish is closely linked with locals’ daily meals and is also much loved by those who cook it," An said.

“For city residents and for me as well, it is not only an amazing and delicious dish, but also a symbol of many wonderful childhood memories.

“The image of a hot bánh canh chả cá bowl billowing with steam at stands or shops in the early morning is an unforgettable memory for many, including me. I still remember sometimes my mother taking me to the market, and both of us happily enjoying a bowl each before buying things to bring home."

An added that a bowl of bánh canh chả cá is a favourite dish for all of her family members, who love to enjoy the dish while sharing stories.

“For those who live far from their home village, the dish reminds us of our birthplace and about simpler days full of love.

"We all consider the dish a valuable tradition, passed from generation to generation. The heirloom recipe and secrets of cooking it are carefully protected, so as to preserve the special flavour of the dish through the ages," An noted.

An said that in the Netherlands she sometimes invites her Vietnamese and foreign friends over to introduce them to bánh canh chả cá.

“My friends really enjoy it, but I told them that it would be even tastier if we had fresh mackerel and other ingredients from Phan Thiết to make the savoury fish cake, the soul of the dish. Nowhere else in the world can you make this noodle soup as delicious as it is when cooked by locals in Phan Thiết city,” said An.

To make the fish cakes, locals often use family recipes handed down for generations from their ancestors. Usually, they grind the fish with cuts of pork fat until it is well mixed, then add special spices and divide the mixture into small balls shaped like duck eggs.

Finally, they flatten the cakes into thin discs, like small pizzas, and cover them with a chicken egg layer before frying them until golden brown, she said.

Bánh canh noodles are made from rice dough. The dough is usually kneaded very carefully to create a soft, chewy texture.

Along with fish cakes, the bowl of noodles is topped with fresh herbs and fresh green onion. The dish is usually enjoyed with fresh chilli or chilli sauce and lemon or lime juice, said An.

Phan Thiết is a city in the former coastal province of Bình Thuận, now Lâm Đồng Province. VNS