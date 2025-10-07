Việt Nam showcases culture in Brussels

BRUSSELS Việt Nambrought the flavours and colours of its culture to Brussels during the Hakuna Matata Festival, using food, traditions, and art to share a message of peace and friendship.

Held annually by the Federation of Global and Democratic Organizations (FMDO), the multicultural event gathered communities from Africa, Asia, and Latin America. This year’s theme, “Together for Peace”, highlighted cultural exchange as a way to foster tolerance and understanding.

Việt Nam’s pavilion, organised by the Intercultural Vietnam and Pacific Centre in Brussels (IVB), drew visitors with the charm of áo dài (traditional dress), conical hats, and traditional poetry, alongside tropical fruits and fresh produce. Falling during the Mid-Autumn Festival, the booth also featured mooncakes, inviting guests to taste and even join in making the symbolic treats.

Visitors, including local children, expressed excitement in experiencing Vietnamese culture. A highlight was calligrapher Jean Sébastien, who introduced Vietnamese script and stories of the Temple of Literature, bringing the nation’s literary heritage closer to international audiences.

Festival organisers and guests alike emphasised the importance of solidarity and cultural sharing. From traditional flavours to heartfelt exchanges, Việt Nam’s participation not only enriched the festive atmosphere but also underscored its message of unity and a world without war. VNA/VNS