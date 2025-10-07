Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam showcases culture in Brussels

October 07, 2025 - 17:08
From traditional flavours to heartfelt exchanges, Việt Nam’s participation in the Hakuna Matata Festival in Brussels not only enriched the festive atmosphere but also underscored its message of unity and a world without war.

BRUSSELS Việt Nambrought the flavours and colours of its culture to Brussels during the Hakuna Matata Festival, using food, traditions, and art to share a message of peace and friendship.

Communities at the festival showcase distinctive cultural products from their countries. VNA/VNS Photo

Held annually by the Federation of Global and Democratic Organizations (FMDO), the multicultural event gathered communities from Africa, Asia, and Latin America. This year’s theme, “Together for Peace”, highlighted cultural exchange as a way to foster tolerance and understanding.

Việt Nam’s pavilion, organised by the Intercultural Vietnam and Pacific Centre in Brussels (IVB), drew visitors with the charm of áo dài (traditional dress), conical hats, and traditional poetry, alongside tropical fruits and fresh produce. Falling during the Mid-Autumn Festival, the booth also featured mooncakes, inviting guests to taste and even join in making the symbolic treats.

Visitors, including local children, expressed excitement in experiencing Vietnamese culture. A highlight was calligrapher Jean Sébastien, who introduced Vietnamese script and stories of the Temple of Literature, bringing the nation’s literary heritage closer to international audiences.

Festival organisers and guests alike emphasised the importance of solidarity and cultural sharing. From traditional flavours to heartfelt exchanges, Việt Nam’s participation not only enriched the festive atmosphere but also underscored its message of unity and a world without war. VNA/VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Fish cake noodle soup, a specialty of Phan Thiết

Phan Thiết is known for the natural beauty of its coastline as well as its rich cuisine and vibrant culture. Fish cake noodle soup, locally known as bánh canh chả cá, is a culinary ambassador that attracts both locals and foreign guests, according to master chef Phạm Tuấn Hải.
Life & Style

Sacred sunrise draws crowds to Yên Tử

Held on an unprecedented scale, the Yên Tử Autumn Festival, which runs from October to December in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, aims to boost four-season tourism, promote the heritage economy and support sustainable development

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom