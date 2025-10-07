Cooking and healing join forces to support mental health

HCM CITY — A unique initiative blending culinary skills with therapeutic practices has been launched in HCM City, designed to raise awareness of mental health issues while providing participants with a safe and welcoming space to relax, recharge, and restore their balance.

The project, entitled Line2Life, was initiated by Miss Universe Việt Nam 2025 Nguyễn Hoàng Phương Linh. It forms part of the comprehensive plan she is preparing for the upcoming Miss Cosmo 2025 beauty pageant, scheduled to take place in Việt Nam this December.

“I believe that people must be healthy both physically and mentally for a country's sustainable and prosperous development. However, we often overlook the importance of mental health care,” Linh said.

“This project aims to raise awareness about the significance of mental well-being and encourage everyone to prioritise their psychological health through the joy of cooking. By doing so, we can all develop comprehensively, live better lives and contribute positively to our nation in this era.”

Line2Life kicked off with a workshop exploring the art of traditional Vietnamese coffee. Participants learned to make two signature flavours: egg coffee and cloth-filtered coffee (also known as 'racket coffee'), guided by culinary expert Lê Hòa, Co-Founder of M.O.M Cooking Class, alongside Miss Universe Việt Nam 2025.

In a cosy atmosphere, they brewed coffee, listened, and shared their experiences. Each cup not only evokes flavour but also serves as a bridge for rediscovering peace and recharging positive energy.

“The healing journey doesn’t have to start with grand gestures. Just a peaceful space and a moment to pause can set us on a meaningful path. This is precisely what Line2Life aims to achieve – fostering connection, spreading love and awakening the spiritual strength within the community,” Linh said.

Culinary expert Lê Hòa remarked that Linh's idea is bold yet resonates deeply with many young people today.

“In a rapidly evolving society where mental well-being often goes neglected, I believe this project will provide Linh with a broader vision for promoting mental health among the younger generation,” he said.

Linh, born in 1999 and standing at 1.74 metres tall, has measurements of 87-65-91 cm. She graduated from the University of Washington in the US and currently works as a compliance specialist in information technology at one of Việt Nam’s leading unicorn tech companies.

She will represent Việt Nam in this year’s Miss Cosmo, a Việt Nam-based beauty pageant that seeks individuals with great ambitions to positively transform the world and embrace the spirit of daring to speak and act. VNS