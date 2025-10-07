Artist opens studio with Catching Faces

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Như Huy leads viewers into a confrontation with faces – the faces of others and his own – at the Catching Faces exhibition in Hà Nội.

The open studio display unfolds like a game across diverse media – film, installation, mechanics and programming – where scripts are carefully calculated yet always leave room for unforeseen variables.

"This solo show of mine is precisely the act of bringing my entire dialogue with the work to propose to the public some private experience," Huy said.

Human faces remain central to the exhibition. In Face 01, viewers see actors immersed in weeping. In Face 02, the artist projects his own face mechanically distorted as toy cars move beneath a screen.

Huy demonstrates both wit and humour in his works, according to curator Nobuo Takamori.

"We can see how, in his transition from curator and philosopher to artist, his works carry a strong sense of thought made visible," Takamori said.

"He has explored contemporary art as a negotiation between past and present. His work exposes the tension between human presence and technological mediation. They reveal this tension not through debate but through images that speak for themselves."

Huy is known internationally as the co-curator of the 2013 Singapore Biennial, the 2016 Kuandu Biennale, and as the author of many English publications on Vietnamese contemporary art.

The exhibition runs until November 2 from 11am to 7pm at No2 Hàng Bún Alley. — VNS