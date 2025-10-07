Music concerts show power of national spirit and development of cultural industry

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese audiences have witnessed the rise of large-scale music concerts, which are not only moments of artistic ecstasy but also serve as cultural bridges gathering national spirit, creative aspirations, and the power of community.

More than just artistic shows, such concerts are affirming their role as a form of soft power, helping to spread patriotism, foster the cultural industry, and promote the nation’s image.

Spreading spirit of patriotism

On September 20 night, the grand music festival V Fest – Vietnam Today shone as a brilliant highlight, concluding a series of grand and meaningful artistic events held to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2025). More than 20,000 spectators, along with artists, were fully immersed in emotional performances with musical works imbued with love for the homeland and the nation.

Earlier, a series of art programmes, grand music festivals, and concerts such as Tổ Quốc Trong Tim (The Fatherland in Our Hearts), V Concert – Radiant Vietnam, Vietnam in Me, I Am Vietnamese, 80-year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness, Rock Concert – The Heart of Vietnam, and I Love My Fatherland created powerful “epics” within contemporary life.

At these events, revolutionary songs resounded alongside new songs infused with modern spirit, evoking historical memories while nurturing aspirations for the future. Each grand music festival or concert attracted tens of thousands of spectators, from the elderly to the younger generation.

Renowned singer Trọng Tấn once shared after participating in the I Love My Fatherland concert that music is not only the language of art but also a bond that connects millions of Vietnamese hearts. He expressed his pride in being able to inspire the younger generation through each song.

Composer Nguyễn Văn Chung also conveyed his pride and deep emotion when witnessing 50,000 spectators singing his song in unison at the “The Fatherland in the Heart” concert at Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hà Nội.

It can be said that music is not only a form of entertainment but also an essential element of national culture. Revolutionary epics that once fueled generations during wartime are now performed in concerts with a youthful spirit, creating harmony between the past and the present.

In his remarks at the V Fest – Vietnam Today grand music festival, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that organising a series of cultural events, along with special artistic programmes and national music festivals, demonstrates Vietnamese wisdom, Vietnamese glory, and the pride of the Vietnamese people.

Associate Prof., Dr. musician Đỗ Hồng Quân, Chairman of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations, once emphasised that young people come to concerts not only to enjoy music but also with a consciousness of returning to their roots and embracing their civic responsibilities. They carry with them the love for the Fatherland and a readiness to be a cell within the community and spread positive energy – sacred values that the art can bring.

Driving force for development of cultural industry

Not only enriching the spiritual life, affirming the power of unity, and strengthening community bonds, music concerts, grand festivals, and artistic programmes also serve as proof of the creative operation of Vietnam’s cultural industry, bringing national culture to the world while simultaneously absorbing the quintessence of humanity to further enrich national identity.

Remarkably, whether the programmes were free or not, they all experienced ticket “fever” across all platforms. The ticket registration portal for the The Fatherland in Our Hearts concert crashed after just nine minutes, recording around 3 million scans and 20,000 successful registrations. Tickets of the V Concert – Radiant Vietnam grand concert were also sold out just a few days after being put on sale.

The recent buzz surrounding these “national concerts” proves that: political-ideological art, when given proper investment, executed with sophistication, and promoted with a strategic media approach, can fully meet requirements in terms of ideological content, artistic quality, and economic value. Beyond creating temporary employment and income for the vast production teams, sometimes in the hundreds or thousands, large-scale artistic events also drive tourism, hospitality, transport, fashion, street vending, and souvenirs.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông said successful concerts generate significant spiritual value while reinforcing Việt Nam’s position in the global creative industry.

Associate Prof., Dr. Bùi Hoài Sơn, a full-time member of the National Assembly's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs, stated that if professionally organised, closely linked with other service sectors, and developed with long-term branding, "national concerts" can become more than just spectacular performances, but serve as a driving force for both the cultural industry and national image.

The Government has tasked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to coordinate with major media agencies such as the Vietnam Television (VTV), Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and the Vietnam News Agency, to develop plans for maintaining and innovating large-scale concerts, possibly under the brand “Vietnam Spirit Festival”. The aim is to expand events nationwide, harness modern performance technology, and encourage artist creativity.

With proper investment, concerts can evolve into a national cultural brand, enriching the spiritual life, boosting Vietnam’s creative industries, and promoting the country’s image to the world. VNA/VNS