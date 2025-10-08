Art show celebrates enduring beauty of Thai women

SƠN LA The timeless grace and resilience of Thai ethnic monority women will take centre stage in an art exhibition opening on October 9 in the northern province of Sơn La, where painting, installation, performance, and other visual forms combine to honour both tradition and contemporary creativity.

Inspired by the Thai folk song Xống Chụ Xôn Xao – an epic tale of love, separation and reunion – the exhibition reflects the journey of preserving memories, weaving dreams and celebrating the enduring beauty of Thai women through the symbol of the piêu head scarf.

The exhibition space is designed as a layered experience, from a reconstructed stilt house made of reclaimed materials to installations featuring looms, coarse fabrics, embroidered silk and expansive tapestry-like paintings spanning dozens of metres. All elements are linked by a red thread symbolising fate, memory and the enduring legacy passed down through generations.

The highlight of the exhibition is the creative synergy among various artists.

Artist Tây Phong will join painter Thu Trần in installation and performance works, creating a rich, symbolic language of physical expression and music. His movements and rhythms engage directly with the stilt house setting, the installations and the lighting, blending ancient ritualistic spirit with contemporary artistic breath. Tây Phong will also perform poetry, weaving in the Thai folk song Xống Chụ Xôn Xao.

Painter Lê Thị Minh Tâm presents a series of bold, expressive works that evoke the image of Thai women as symbols of vitality and resilience in the mountains. Alongside her, young artist Nguyễn Trần Thảo Nguyên offers an abstract and nuanced perspective on memories of the forest, her birthplace. Together, the two artists showcase 20 works, creating intersecting visual streams that complement one another.

"The Thai women in Sơn La impress me greatly. They dance beautifully and naturally, as if they were born knowing how to dance without needing to learn,” Tâm told vietnamnet.vn.

“During the day, they work in the fields and weave handloom fabrics, and in the evening, they dance and sing – a simple yet fulfilling life. In the eyes and smiles of the young girls, I clearly sense an inner joy that doesn't rely much on the outside world.

“This has become the inspiration for my paintings. I often depict strong, vibrant Thai girls. I believe that the sacred land of Sơn La has fostered people with strong souls, deeply connected to the mountains and forests.” VNS