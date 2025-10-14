Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Hanoians in Germany celebrate capital Liberation Day

October 14, 2025 - 10:45
Participants shared nostalgic recollections of their youth and personal reflections on the city that shaped their lives. Many were visibly moved as they spoke of Hà Nội, which continues to hold a cherished place in their hearts despite years of living abroad.

 

Đặng Hoàng Linh, Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany. Photo VNA/VNS

BERLIN – The Association of Hanoians in Germany held a gathering in celebration of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10), bringing together a large number of members, overseas Vietnamese, and representatives of Vietnamese associations from across the country.

The event took place amid multiple milestones, including the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany and the 15th anniversary of the Association of Hanoians in Germany.

In his opening remarks, Công Việt Cường, Chairman of the Association, recalled the proud historical moments of October 10, 1954, when the capital was triumphantly liberated after nine years of resistance.

The gathering featured documentary photos and heartfelt stories that revived vivid memories of a Hanoi adorned with flags and flowers, a city of resilience, pride, and hope.

Members shared nostalgic recollections of their youth and personal reflections on the city that shaped their lives. Many were visibly moved as they spoke of Hà Nội, which continues to hold a cherished place in their hearts despite years of living abroad.

Addressing the event, Đặng Hoàng Linh, Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, praised the association’s tireless efforts to foster community cohesion and strengthen the connection between overseas Vietnamese and their homeland. He also highlighted the group’s active participation in recent fundraising campaigns for flood-hit areas in Việt Nam, commending its leadership in organising and coordinating donation drives across Germany.

For years, Hanoians abroad have remained a source of pride for their homeland, known for their elegance, cultural sophistication, and compassion. In Germany, the Association continues to uphold these traditions, promoting cultural and social activities that advance people-to-people diplomacy and enhance Việt Nam’s image globally.

The event concluded in a warm, festive atmosphere with timeless songs, rekindling national pride and fond memories of the capital’s historic liberation. VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Record-breaing painting

A monumental lacquer painting by artist Chu Nhật Quang, portraying President Hồ Chí Minh reading the Declaration of Independence, has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the largest lacquer painting ever created. This achievement not only honours the artwork’s immense scale but also celebrates his creativity, vision and bold spirit.
Life & Style

Ceramic heart artwork celebrates Việt Nam unity and history

The symbolic structure was designed and created by artist Nguyễn Thu Thủy, the creator of the Ceramic Road along the Red River in Hà Nội and the Ceramic Flag in Trường Sa. It features an artwork that integrates interwoven images of the Vietnamese Bronze Drum and the peace dove.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom