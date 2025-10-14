Hanoians in Germany celebrate capital Liberation Day

BERLIN – The Association of Hanoians in Germany held a gathering in celebration of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10), bringing together a large number of members, overseas Vietnamese, and representatives of Vietnamese associations from across the country.

The event took place amid multiple milestones, including the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany and the 15th anniversary of the Association of Hanoians in Germany.

In his opening remarks, Công Việt Cường, Chairman of the Association, recalled the proud historical moments of October 10, 1954, when the capital was triumphantly liberated after nine years of resistance.

The gathering featured documentary photos and heartfelt stories that revived vivid memories of a Hanoi adorned with flags and flowers, a city of resilience, pride, and hope.

Members shared nostalgic recollections of their youth and personal reflections on the city that shaped their lives. Many were visibly moved as they spoke of Hà Nội, which continues to hold a cherished place in their hearts despite years of living abroad.

Addressing the event, Đặng Hoàng Linh, Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, praised the association’s tireless efforts to foster community cohesion and strengthen the connection between overseas Vietnamese and their homeland. He also highlighted the group’s active participation in recent fundraising campaigns for flood-hit areas in Việt Nam, commending its leadership in organising and coordinating donation drives across Germany.

For years, Hanoians abroad have remained a source of pride for their homeland, known for their elegance, cultural sophistication, and compassion. In Germany, the Association continues to uphold these traditions, promoting cultural and social activities that advance people-to-people diplomacy and enhance Việt Nam’s image globally.

The event concluded in a warm, festive atmosphere with timeless songs, rekindling national pride and fond memories of the capital’s historic liberation. VNA/VNS