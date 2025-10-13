Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Global dancers converge in Hà Nội for Ahlan International Dance Festival 2025

October 13, 2025 - 16:20
The festival will feature a series of exciting activities, including intensive dance workshops led by world-renowned masters and the Ahlan Competition 2025 – an international dance contest.

 

The festival's organisation board handed over five gold medals to five outstanding performances last year in Huế City. Photo VNA/VNS

HÀ NỘI – Hà Nội is expected to be a vibrant meeting point for hundreds of international dancers and artists during the annual Ahlan International Dance Festival 2025, where art, tourism, and friendship will converge in a week filled with colour, passion, and emotion.

Taking place from October 10 -15, the festival will feature a series of exciting activities, including intensive dance workshops led by world-renowned masters and the Ahlan Competition 2025 – an international dance contest.

A highlight of the event will be the grand Gala Show, featuring performances by artists from Egypt, the US, Russia, Italy, France, the Republic of Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and outstanding Vietnamese dancers, who will together deliver a series of captivating performances.

According to Thân Ngọc Hà Vân, Vice President of the Hanoi Recreational Sports Association and Head of the Organising Committee, the festival is not only a highly professional artistic platform but also a cultural, sports, and tourism exchange activity that helps promote Vietnam as a dynamic, attractive, and culturally rich destination.

Following the festival, international and Vietnamese artists will enjoy a sightseeing tour of Hạ Long Bay aboard the Luna cruise ship, an opportunity to further promote the image of Vit Nam and its people to international friends.

The Ahlan International Dance Festival 2025 is co-organised by Baladi Dance Company, the Việt Nam Olympic Committee, and the Hà Nội noi Recreational Sports Association. VNA/VNS

