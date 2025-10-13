Exhibition highlights achievements of Government’s Party Organisation

HÀ NỘI – Within the framework of the first Congress of the Government's Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 tenure from October 12–13, the Vietnam News Agency and several ministries and agencies have organised exhibition spaces featuring the nation’s comprehensive and dynamic development and strong international integration.

At the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, the VNA is exhibiting over 500 photos and four infographics highlighting the country’s achievements across areas over the past five years.

VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang said the exhibition spotlights Việt Nam’s progress during the đổi mới (renewal) and integration period under the Party’s leadership and the Government's managment, as well as the spirit of innovation, solidarity, and aspiration for a prosperous and happy nation.

Many works depict joint efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, along with achievements in economic recovery, administrative reform, digital transformation, environmental protection, climate adaptation, and improvements in health care, education, sports, and international integration, Trang said. She emphasised that the event demonstrates the role of the national news agency in delivering an accurate and timely portrayal of Việt Nam to the public on this significant occasion.

According to journalist Nguyễn Quang Hải, head of the VNA Photo Editorial Board, said the selected works were carefully chosen from tens of thousands of photos previously distributed to domestic and international media outlets. The photos align with the theme “Building a clean, strong Party Organisation of the Government; pioneering in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; accelerating breakthroughs for rapid and sustainable national development in the new era”.

The displayed photos also reflect the continuous innovation of Vietnamese journalism in general and the VNA in particular to capture the nation’s current affairs in a timely, vivid, and multidimensional manner, Hải said.

VNA’s coverage has provided an accurate and detailed portrayal of the Party and Government’s leadership and governance, illustrating the effectiveness of policies through real-life outcomes. The photos help strengthen public trust, inspire innovation, and promote the image of a dynamic, integrated, and forward-looking Việt Nam to audiences at home and abroad.

Affirming Việt Nam’s position through science - technology achievements

The Ministry of Science and Technology’s exhibition space on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation at the event impressed visitors with standout products such as MISA JSC’s humanoid robot Unitree, Viettel’s 5G ecosystem, reconnaissance UAVs, VinFast’s Lạc Hồng electric car, and Sông Hồng rocket.

With the message “Science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation are breakthrough drivers for national development,” the exhibition space presents an overview of achievements from 2020 to 2025 across areas of natural sciences, social sciences and humanities, agricultural sciences, medicine, and defence and security technology. It also highlights milestones in innovation, digital transformation, and strategic technologies of the new era, spotlighting Việt Nam’s growing regional and global standing in science, technology, and innovation.

Accomplishments in the natural sciences convey the message of a solid knowledge foundation that enables Việt Nam to maintain a strong regional standing in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and agriculture.

Meanwhile, achievements in defence and security science and technology highlight Việt Nam’s commitment to self-reliance in research and production, modernisation of weaponry and equipment, and dual-use contributions to socio-economic development. They demonstrate the country’s growing capability in mastering technology, designing, manufacturing, and upgrading military hardware.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, in 2024 Việt Nam’s international rankings in several key scientific fields improved significantly among 195 countries and territories. Specifically, the country ranked 22nd in economics and finance, 25th in business and management, 37th in mathematics, 38th in chemistry, 41st in life sciences, 44th in earth sciences, 46th in social sciences, and 49th in physics. — VNA/VNS