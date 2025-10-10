Novels reflecting different fields of life honoured with prizes

HÀ NỘI — Best works were honoured while authors received awards of the first Novel Writing Competition on October 10 in Hà Nội.

After nearly two years since its launch in 2023, the organising committee received 134 valid works from 133 participants nationwide.

According to the organisers, the number of entries demonstrates the vibrant vitality of the novel genre in contemporary literary life.

The contest attracted authors from multiple generations — from established writers who have affirmed their place in the literary community to young talents brimming with energy and creativity.

Their participation brought fresh and diverse artistic perspectives to Vietnamese literature, contributing to the growth of modern Vietnamese novels amidst a period of profound transformation and global integration.

“The strong respond of hundreds of writers to the contest is a vivid demonstration of the enduring vitality of the novel genre - the "backbone" of the country's literature. It also shows the interest and support of writers from many generations for the current writing movement,” said writer and journalist Hoàng Dự, head of the organising committee.

The judging panel included renowned writers and literary critics with extensive experience and deep passion for contemporary Vietnamese literature, such as writers Hoàng Quốc Hải, Nguyễn Bắc Sơn, and Võ Thị Xuân Hà, along with critics Bùi Việt Thắng, Nguyễn Thanh Tú, and Bích Thu.

They decided there was no First Prize in the first edition of the contest but presented three Second Prizes to Phù Sa Máu (Blood Alluvium) by Nguyễn Trọng Tân, Viên Sỏi Lót Đường (Pebbles on the Road) by Bùi Việt Sỹ and Thương Ngàn (Love for the Forest) by Vĩnh Quyền.

There were four Third Prizes and five Consolation Prizes to other outstanding works which truly and vividly reflected the reality of the construction and protection of the nation. They also depicted the image of Vietnamese people in the new era, in many fields and social strata, contributing to building and fostering the value system of modern Vietnamese people.

Dự said the contest aimed to inspire patriotism and a sense of social responsibility among artists and literature and art enthusiasts. At the same time, it sought to encourage the creation of works rich in both ideological and artistic value to meet the people's cultural needs.

Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations Trịnh Thúy Mùi described it as a highly creative competition with remarkable results. She expressed her hope that the authors’ passion and creativity would make significant contributions to the development of the nation’s literature and arts.

The contest was part of a series of activities celebrating the all-level Party congresses leading up to the 14th National Party Congress and the 71st anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - October 10, 2025).

It was jointly organised by the Literature and Arts Times, Vietnam Fund for Literature and Arts Creation and TTS Digital Knowledge Corporation. VNS