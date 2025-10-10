HCM City’s tourism promoted in the US, aiming for high-end customers

HCM CITY — A programme showcasing the culture and tourism of Việt Nam and HCM City is taking place in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, US, until October 12.

The event, organised by the HCM City Department of Tourism, features two key activities – a Việt Nam–HCM City tourism booth at the IMEX America 2025 trade show and a seminar introducing Việt Nam–HCM City tourism in Los Angeles.

According to Deputy Director of the HCM City Tourism Promotion Centre Nguyễn Minh Bảo Ngọc the US tourism market remains one of the city’s top priorities in its global promotion strategy.

She said the programme holds special significance as it marks the first overseas tourism promotion activity since HCM City merged with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces. It also welcomes the meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions (MICE) business community and high-end tourists, showcasing the image and potential of a modern mega-city built on three pillars – a dynamic economic and financial hub, a high-tech industrial centre and a diverse marine and island ecosystem.

“The event also provides a foundation for establishing strategic business partnerships, particularly in the MICE and premium tourism sectors. In the context of the merger, HCM has the advantage of developing large-scale tourism products, from experiences related to islands and mangroves to cultural and historical heritage and modern urban ecosystems. The port and logistics systems, along with the industrial park network, open up new opportunities for cruise tourism, MICE and industrial tourism, which are rapidly growing international trends,” she said.

“Participating in this IMEX America trade show also helps the city directly connect with global customers and partners and learn from professional organisational models, thereby enhancing competitiveness and affirming its position as a destination on the international tourism map.

“We expect this event will significantly contribute to the goal of increasing high-quality international visitors and building the image of HCM City as a leading mega-tourism city in the region.”

The first activity of the programme, the Việt Nam–HCM City tourism booth at IMEX America 2025, was held from October 7 to 9 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre in Las Vegas. Covering 74.3sq.m, the booth featured an impressive design reflecting Vietnamese culture and focused on key tourism products such as MICE, premium, cultural and historical and culinary tourism.

The Vietnamese delegation will actively participate in conferences, workshops and themed forums organised as part of the trade fair. These events will feature professional speakers offering ideas, inspiration, innovations, technologies, new trends and exemplary success stories within the MICE tourism industry.

The HCM City Department of Tourism will organise a seminar to introduce Việt Nam–HCM City in Los Angeles on October 10. This event will serve as an important forum for meetings, discussions and B2B networking with leading travel companies in California, such as Goway Travel, AMA Waterways, Ritz Tours, WJ Global Inc and Uniworld River Cruise.

Lê Hòa, founder and director of M.O.M Cooking Class, one of the Vietnamese units participating in the programme, said: “As a business that has been actively involved in the promotion and marketing activities for tourism, trade and culture of HCM City both domestically and internationally for many years, we value the spirit of cooperation and support from the HCM City Department of Tourism towards businesses, which is why we are ready to participate in this trip to the US.

“We hope to work together to promote the beautiful image of Việt Nam to international tourists and increase opportunities for buyers of domestic tourism products."

IMEX America is where the meetings, events and incentive travel industry gathers for the largest trade show of its kind in one of the biggest meeting markets in the world. Last year, the event attracted more than 3,500 exhibitors from over 150 countries, along with more than 5,800 buyers and over 16,000 trade visitors. — VNS