Cultures of the World Festival lights up Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The first Cultures of the World Festival in Hà Nội is set to take place at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel Heritage site from October 10 to 12, bringing together the vibrant cultural colours of countries from across the globe.

With the motto 'Culture is the foundation - Art is the means,' the much-anticipated festival is not only a large-scale cultural celebration but also one of Việt Nam’s leading cultural diplomacy events in 2025, aiming to become an annual international fixture.

The festival will feature participation from 48 countries, with 45 national cultural spaces, 34 international food stalls, 23 artistic troupes, 12 publication organisations and 22 countries taking part in the international film screening programme.

Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in a world of performing arts, music, folk dances and traditional costumes, as well as cinema, fine arts and global cuisine — all harmoniously showcased within the historic setting of the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, the thousand-year-old cultural heart of the capital.

The festival will include a rich line-up of experiential activities, live performances and interactive sessions with the public throughout the three days.

It will open at 8pm on October 10 with performances by celebrated Vietnamese artists such as Tùng Dương and Hòa Minzy, alongside international performers, offering emotionally charged showcases that blend tradition and modernity.

The closing ceremony will take place at 8pm on October 12, featuring artists such as Trúc Nhân and Hoàng Thùy Linh, promising an energetic and memorable finale.

Both ceremonies will feature artistic performances that blend multiple styles and incorporate 3D mapping projections, symbolising the convergence of all continents through creative light and a spirit of unity. Presented in a dynamic three-dimensional space, the festival conveys the message that culture is the bridge of humanity and creativity the universal language of the world

In addition, there will be other exciting and grand artistic programmes such as the fashion show Heritage Steps on October 11. This programme is a unique highlight of the festival, showcasing nearly 100 traditional costumes from participating countries, and is expected to be the most diverse and spectacular international ethnic costume performance ever held in Việt Nam.

According to the organisers, Heritage Steps is not just an artistic fashion show but a journey to honour heritage and celebrate identity, where each costume tells the cultural, historical and spiritual story of its nation. Here, the audience will witness the vibrant diversity of the world through the language of colours, materials and traditional patterns.

At the exhibition and multicultural space along the Cultural Path, visitors can explore booths representing nearly 50 countries, including China, South Korea, Japan, the US and others. The booths will be open from 9am to 9.30pm on October 11-12, showcasing the unique aspects of each nation's history, art, language, costumes and customs.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience wearing traditional costumes from Việt Nam and other countries, immersing themselves in an atmosphere of international exchange.

As part of the festival, the international film screening programme will showcase outstanding cinematic works from Việt Nam and around the world at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel Hall, from 9am to 9pm on October 11-12.

Traditional and international artistic performances will take place on October 11-12 at the circular stage. The performances will be scheduled in three time slots: 9am–11.30am, 2.30pm–5.30pm and 9pm–9.30pm, featuring both Vietnamese and international artists. Vietnamese art forms such as Tây Nguyên gongs, Bắc Ninh quan họ (love duet singing), chèo (northern traditional opera), chầu văn (ceremonial singing) and folk dances will be showcased.

Visitors can enjoy cuisine at the Food Street, open from 9am to 9.30pm on October 11-12. They can explore international dishes and participate in cooking workshops to learn about the signature dishes of various cultures.

According to the festival organisers, the event marks a record for the number of participating representative agencies, highlighting Hà Nội’s strong appeal as a cultural hub where civilisations meet and share beautiful humanitarian values.

Throughout the three days, the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel will become a 'common home' for the world, where music, colours, flavours and emotions blend in an atmosphere of friendship and solidarity.

The festival is a gathering of excellence, spreading cultural identity and connecting the world within the ancient capital of a thousand years of civilisation. It aims to connect nations, promote people-to-people exchanges and enhance mutual understanding and trust between Việt Nam and the international community.

Additionally, it affirms the important role and contribution of culture in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), striving for peace, cooperation and shared prosperity.

The event will be open to the public for free on October 11-12. For the opening and closing ceremonies, audiences can register for free tickets on the official event website: worldculturefestival.vn. — VNS