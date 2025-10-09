Vietnamese platforms remove Chinese TV series over territorial map

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese media platforms FPT Play, VieON, TV360, K+ and WeTV Film swiftly removed the series Let Me Shine after it included a scene depicting China’s nine-dash-line map, which is considered a violation of Việt Nam’s sovereign territory.

Previously, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Department of Cinema received information highlighting that the China-produced series, popularised online in Việt Nam, contained an image of the “nine-dash line map” that violated national sovereignty and Article 9 of the 2022 Cinema Law.

The department requested Tencent Holdings Limited and Image Future Investment (HK) Limited to temporarily suspend distribution of their films on the internet in Việt Nam.

Let Me Shine, starring Zhao Lusi and Chen Weiying, is no longer available in Việt Nam’s cyberspace.

Movie fans have expressed regret at being unable to watch the series online but remain supportive of the decision to remove content infringing on national territory and sovereignty. — VNS