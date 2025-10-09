Entrepreneur and book week kicks off in HCM City

HCM CITY – The annual Entrepreneur and Book Week kicked off at the HCM City Book Street on Thursday to promote reading habits about business.

The four-day event with the motto of “Where knowledge meets Vietnamese entrepreneurship” is co-organised by the Saigon Entrepreneur Weekly, the HCM City Book Street Company, along with the southern representative agency of the Việt Nam Publishers’ Association.

Trần Hoàng, editor-in-chief of the Saigon Entrepreneur Weekly, said the programme aims to honour business writers and encourage them to create more helpful works.

He added that it also provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs to meet and share their experiences and knowledge with readers.

The programme features a showcase of 100 must-read books for entrepreneurs and corporate workers written by international and Vietnamese authors.

They feature different topics, including management and leadership, working skills, marketing and sales, business and startup, self-development and healthy living, corporate culture, motivation, the application of technology and artificial intelligence in business.

Books on President Hồ Chí Minh’s thoughts about economics are also included.

The organisers also announced the 10 best books written by Vietnamese entrepreneurs in 2025.

Among them are Quản Trị Biến Động và Khủng Hoảng (Managing Volatility and Crises) by Chairman of the Members' Council of Petrovietnam Lê Mạnh Hùng, Chào Ngày Mới (Hello New Day) by Chairman of the Members' Council of Saigon Books Nguyễn Tuấn Quỳnh, and Không Ai Cản Được AI (No One Can Stop AI) by General Director of Pencil Group Nguyễn Tiến Huy.

A discussion with business writers about book publishing will be held at the Book Street.

The 2025 Entrepreneur and Book Week remains open until October 12 at the Book Street on Nguyễn Văn Bình Street in Sài Gòn Ward. — VNS