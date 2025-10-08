Lâm Đồng to stage hot air balloon and art festival in late October

LÂM ĐỒNG — The Lâm Đồng Hot Air Balloon and Art Festival 2025 will take place from October 24 to 26 at Lâm Viên Square and the Opera House in Đà Lạt .

The festival is considered the largest cultural and tourism event ever held in the province, marking the first time hot air balloons, music and modern international-standard technology have been combined in Lâm Đồng.

A highlight of the festival will be the performance of 20 colourful hot air balloons, including three large-sized balloons flying at level 7, 12 balloons at level 1, and five decorative balloons displayed on the ground.

The balloons will illuminate the skies at sunrise and sunset over Lâm Viên Square, creating a spectacular scene expected to become a special check-in spot for visitors.

Alongside the balloons, the art programme The Sunrise Legacy will be staged at the Đà Lạt Opera House, featuring leading artists such as Đức Trí, Lệ Quyên, Tạ Minh Tâm, Võ Hạ Trâm, and Phương Vy.

Performances will range from symphonic music and patriotic songs to contemporary pop, telling the story of Lâm Đồng’s heritage and future aspirations.

According to the organisers, the festival is not only an entertainment event but also a cultural and tourism branding activity for the province. Under the theme The Sunrise Legacy, it aims to deliver a message of a dynamic and creative Lâm Đồng that continues to preserve its natural and cultural values.

During the three-day event, visitors can also enjoy outdoor art exhibitions, street performances and interactive spaces with hot air balloons, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The organising committee said preparations have been carefully arranged, covering flight safety, public security and traffic management. The event is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors, contributing to tourism stimulation and increasing both visitor stays and spending in Đà Lạt.

The festival also represents a starting point for Lâm Đồng to move towards its ambition of becoming a “City of Festivals” in the future. VNS