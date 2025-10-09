Vietnam News Agency releases photo book “Marching Forward with Motherland in Our Hearts”

HÀ NỘI The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has released a bilingual Vietnamese–English photo book entitled Marching Forward with Motherland in Our Hearts, featuring unique images and deep impressions of parades and marches through historical periods.

Published under the direction of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, the book features nearly 230 carefully selected images from the VNA archives, the Navy, the National History Museum, the Armoured Forces Museum, and renowned photographers. It traces key events from the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, 1945, through major parades on January 1, 1955; May 1, 1973; September 2, 1975; and September 2, 1985. Its central focus is the grand celebrations marking the recent 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day at historic Ba Đình Square. The images highlight Việt Nam’s international stature and aspirations for development in the modern era.

Produced with meticulous attention to content and design, the 224-page, 23x25cm book is printed in full colour, combining a modern, dignified layout with a celebration of patriotism, national pride, and unity.

The book is structured in three sections. The first part revisits historic milestones, recalling the symbolic parades from 1955, 1973, 1975, and 1985 that reflected Vietnam’s struggle for independence, reunification, and the prelude to national reform.

The second also the focal part highlights the ceremony, parade and march celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. The photos show Party and State leaders’ participation, military and police contingents, aerial and naval displays, and mass civilian participation. They preserve vivid historical moments and emotional highlights, showcasing the resilience and spirit of the Vietnamese people over eight decades.

The book concludes with impressions of Việt Nam, capturing Party and State leaders' attentions to participating forces, the rigorous preparations of participants, the festive streets of Hà Nội, public reactions, and cultural performances that celebrated the historic events.

The publication was supported by Viettel Group and Vietnam Railways, contributing to the preservation and promotion of Việt Nam’s cultural and historical heritage. The photo book is available nationwide through the Vietnam News Agency Publishing House's distribution network. VNA/VNS