Đà Nẵng’s Cẩm Thanh named among world’s 50 most beautiful villages

ĐÀ NẴNG Cẩm Thanh village in Hội An Đông ward of the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng has been named one of the 50 most beautiful villages in the world for 2025 by the US's Forbes Magazine – the only Vietnamese representative on the list, marking a major milestone in the area’s path towards sustainable, community-based ecotourism.

Local values creates global brand

Nestled peacefully by a river, Cẩm Thanh enchants visitors with the serene beauty of its Bảy Mẫu (Seven Hectares) nipa palm forest, which spans nearly 100 hectares. The village offers authentic experiences that capture the spirit of Vietnam’s riverine countryside, from bamboo basket boat tours through the palm groves and traditional fishing to craft workshops using coconut and bamboo materials, as well as local cultural and culinary performances.

According to Trần Tấn Dũng, Chairman of the Hội An Đông People’s Committee, Cẩm Thanh sits at the confluence of three rivers – Thu Bồn, Trường Giang, and Lộ Cảnh Giang – before they flow into the East Sea. As part of the buffer zone of the Cù Lao Chàm – Hội An World Biosphere Reserve, the area is home to a rich brackish-water ecosystem, serving as the “green lung” of the region.

Võ Tấn Tân, a local resident, said almost every villager’s livelihood is tied to the nipa palm forest – through tourism, fishing, or coconut-based crafts. The forest not only creates a landscape but also a foundation of the community’s economy, he said.

During a craft workshop in the village, Israeli visitor Nadav Dadush said his time in Cẩm Thanh village was one of the highlights of his month-long trip to Việt Nam, which also brought him to Hà Nội, Hạ Long, Ninh Bình, and Sa Pa. Paddling through the nipa palm forest and making bamboo crafts are unforgettable experiences, he said, adding that he loves Hội An for both its scenery and its people.

Beyond its global recognition, Cẩm Thanh’s green and community tourism model has brought tangible results. Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy, Executive Director of Emic Travel, said the model is built on a “three-way partnership” among businesses, farmers, and scientists. Visitors are encouraged not only to explore but also to take part in eco-friendly activities such as waste recycling, tree planting, and using organic products.

Tourism activities like basket-boat rides, cooking classes, and homestays attract over 1 million domestic and foreign visitors each year, creating stable jobs for about 1,500 local residents with an average income of VNĐ7 million per month (nearly US$300).

Affirming Đà Nẵng’s place on global tourism map

Beyond its natural beauty and ecological value, the Cẩm Thanh nipa palm forest is also a site of historical significance. During wartime, it served as a revolutionary base. In 2007, the Bảy Mẫu nipa palm forest was recognised as a provincial-level historical and cultural relic.

In 2009, UNESCO designated the Cù Lao Chàm – Hội An area, including the Cẩm Thanh mangrove ecosystem, as a World Biosphere Reserve.

In 2023, the Bảy Mẫu nipa palm forest was honoured as a leading tourism destination in Asia-Pacific region at the Việt Nam–India Cultural and Economic Exchange forum.

In 2024, basket-boat experiences in Cẩm Thanh were listed among the world’s top 25 water-based tourism activities.

Dũng said that Cẩm Thanh has risen by embracing the values of a traditional village. Its recognition by Forbes as one of the world’s 50 most beautiful villages is not only a source of local pride but also a testament to Đà Nẵng’s growing presence on the global tourism map, creating momentum to promote its “green – heritage – sustainable” brand. VNA/VNS