Photo exhibition captures Hà Nội in the era of nation’s rise

HÀ NỘI — Capturing vivid moments of Hà Nội on its journey of comprehensive development over the past five years, a photo exhibition is now on display at the Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám special national heritage site.

The exhibition, entitled Hà Nội Trong Tôi (Hà Nội in Me), is jointly organised by Kinh Tế & Đô Thị (Economy & Urban Affairs) newspaper, the Hanoi Elderly Photographers’ Club and the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities – Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám, under the theme Hà Nội in the Era of Rising Development.

It introduces 80 outstanding photographic works, capturing the milestones, achievements and vibrant rhythm of Hà Nội’s comprehensive development over the five years of implementing the Resolution of the 17th City Party Congress, term 2020 - 2025.

Each photograph offers a unique and heartfelt perspective on the thousand-year-old capital – a city that preserves its rich cultural identity while advancing with dynamism in the new era.

Head of the Elderly Photography Club Nguyễn Văn Phúc said "The photos are a spiritual gift from passionate photographers who are now retired but hold an endless love for Hà Nội, a city with a thousand years of civilisation. These works present a rich variety of themes that highlight the essence of our beloved capital."

This year marks the 20th edition of Hà Nội in Me, which has become a cherished autumn tradition in Hà Nội – a place where both professional and amateur photographers express their deep affection for the capital through their lenses.

The photos are presented in two sections, Hà Nội’s Two-tier Local Government: Effective and Smooth Operation and The 18th Congress of Hà Nội’s Party Committee, Term 2025–2030: A Milestone in the New Era.

Việt Nam Journalists Association Standing Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Lợi affirmed that Hà Nội in Me 2025 was a highly meaningful event commemorating the 71st anniversary of the Liberation of the Capital (October 10, 1954 – October 10, 2025) and welcoming the 18th Congress of the Hà Nội City Party Committee for the term 2025 – 2030.

"Hà Nội today also embodies a green, civilised and modern urban landscape, featuring new urban areas, bridges and wide tree-lined roads; with its rural outskirts undergoing significant transformation, donning a new and splendid appearance... Hà Nội today is not only becoming a key economic centre but also a birthplace of many valuable innovations both domestically and internationally, acting as an important growth driver in the country’s integration and globalisation process," he said.

According to Associate Professor Dr Nguyễn Thành Lợi, Editor-in-Chief of the Kinh Tế & Đô Thị newspaper and Head of the organising committee, the 71st anniversary of the Liberation of the Capital is an opportunity to reflect on a glorious historical journey, the growth and development of Hà Nội and to foster pride and responsibility towards the city.

He emphasised the importance of working together to help the capital overcome all difficulties and challenges, successfully implementing Resolution No 15-NQ/TW dated May 5, 2022, of the Politburo regarding the development direction of Hà Nội until 2030, with a vision for 2045.

“Together with the nation, Hà Nội will steadfastly advance along the path of renewal, integration and development, entering the era of nation’s rise, continuing to achieve new milestones that are worthy of the trust of the Party, the State and the people, so that Thăng Long – Đông Đô (former names of Hà Nội) – Hà Nội truly deserves to be the heroic capital of the Vietnamese nation,” he added.

Hà Nội in Me exhibition is held at the Special National Historic Site of Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám until October 12 and Thăng Long Imperial Citadel heritage site from October 12-21. VNS