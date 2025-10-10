Hà Nội heritage shines during Liberation Day

|International visitors view the photo exhibition 'Hà Nội in My Heart' held at the national relic site of Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám on October 8. — VNA/VNS Photo Trương Vị
Approaching the 71st anniversary of Hà Nội's Liberation Day on October 10, the city is buzzing with a diverse cultural and sports activities to celebrate this significant event.
Notable events include the 20th edition of 'Hà Nội in My Heart' photo exhibition, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hà Nội Opera House project along with the thematic Cultural and Art Park, the Dragon Boat Racing - SUP 2025 Tournament, featuring athletes from 18 countries and territories, and the thematic exhibition 'Echoing the Victory Song' at Hỏa Lò Prison Relic Site.
|People in Hà Nội support athletes competing in the Dragon Boat Racing - SUP 2025 Tournament held at West Lake on October 5. The tournament featured paddlers from 18 countries and territories. VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hoà
Seventy-one years ago, on October 10, 1954, greeted by cheers, yellow-star red flags and flowers of tens of thousands of capital residents, the victorious troops of the Vietnamese People's Army marched into Hà Nội, taking over the city from the French and ending the French colonial rule in Indochina.
|Perspective of Hà Nội Opera House. On October 5, the Hà Nội City People's Committee and Sun Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hà Nội Opera House and the thematic Cultural and Artistic Park in the Đầm Trị Lake area of Tây Hồ Ward. — Photo courtesy of Sun Group
The capital's liberation is not only a source of pride for the people of Hà Nội but also represents the enduring aspiration of the Vietnamese nation for independence, freedom and national reunification. It marks the culmination of the resilient spirit, indomitable will and immense sacrifices made by generations who fought to reclaim independence and peace for the Motherland.
|The Dragon Boat Racing took place on West Lake on October 5. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hoà
Today, after more than seven decades, Hà Nội has evolved into a vibrant, beautiful, and modern capital, all while retaining the essence of a thousand years of civilisation. The city is continuously innovating and developing, serving as the political, economic, cultural, scientific, and technical centre of the country, as well as a welcoming destination for international friends. VNS
|Visitors at the opening ceremony of the exhibition 'Echoing the Victory Song', held at the Hỏa Lò Prison relic site on October 2 in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng
|Artists perform the tableau 'Echoing the Victory Song', vividly recreating a jubilant atmosphere as the people of the capital warmly welcome the victorious troops returning on Liberation Day. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng
|The 20th photo exhibition 'Hà Nội in My Heart' attracts a large number of domestic and foreign viewers. — VNA/VNS Photo Trương Vị
|Visitors learn about stamp collections issued by Việt Nam Post in commemoration of Liberation Day. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng