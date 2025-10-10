Hà Nội heritage shines during Liberation Day

Approaching the 71st anniversary of Hà Nội's Liberation Day on October 10, the city is buzzing with a diverse cultural and sports activities to celebrate this significant event.

Notable events include the 20th edition of 'Hà Nội in My Heart' photo exhibition, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Hà Nội Opera House project along with the thematic Cultural and Art Park, the Dragon Boat Racing - SUP 2025 Tournament, featuring athletes from 18 countries and territories, and the thematic exhibition 'Echoing the Victory Song' at Hỏa Lò Prison Relic Site.

Seventy-one years ago, on October 10, 1954, greeted by cheers, yellow-star red flags and flowers of tens of thousands of capital residents, the victorious troops of the Vietnamese People's Army marched into Hà Nội, taking over the city from the French and ending the French colonial rule in Indochina.

The capital's liberation is not only a source of pride for the people of Hà Nội but also represents the enduring aspiration of the Vietnamese nation for independence, freedom and national reunification. It marks the culmination of the resilient spirit, indomitable will and immense sacrifices made by generations who fought to reclaim independence and peace for the Motherland.

Today, after more than seven decades, Hà Nội has evolved into a vibrant, beautiful, and modern capital, all while retaining the essence of a thousand years of civilisation. The city is continuously innovating and developing, serving as the political, economic, cultural, scientific, and technical centre of the country, as well as a welcoming destination for international friends. VNS