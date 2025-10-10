Lâm Đồng, a model for adventure tourism development in Việt Nam

LÂM ĐỒNG – Delegations from the Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lào Cai, Phú Thọ, Lai Châu and Sơn La are carrying out a programme in Lâm Đồng to survey and exchange experiences in managing and developing adventure tourism products.

Deputy Director of the Lâm Đồng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Võ Thành Huy said the province is blessed with diverse and rich landscapes, including plateaus, mountains, forests, waterfalls, lakes, streams and islands. Among its natural highlights is the Tà Đùng tourist area, featuring more than 40 islands floating on a picturesque lake often likened to 'Hạ Long Bay on the plateau.'

These natural advantages provide ideal conditions for developing adventure tourism, from trekking, mountain climbing and cave exploration to waterfall abseiling and water sports. This combination helps build Lâm Đồng’s adventure-ecotourism brand and enhances the appeal of the south-central coast and Central Highlands.

Popular adventure activities in Lâm Đồng such as mountain climbing, paragliding, rafting, surfing and coral reef diving have become major attractions, drawing large numbers of domestic and international tourists, especially young travellers eager for exploration and new experiences.

Deputy Director of the Lào Cai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trần Sơn Bình, noted that Lâm Đồng is regarded as one of Việt Nam’s leading localities for adventure sports tourism, boasting unique offerings that attract both domestic and international visitors.

These activities not only generate significant economic value but also help raise the profile of local tourism on the global adventure tourism map.

The northwestern provinces aim to learn from Lâm Đồng’s experience in building, managing and promoting adventure sports tourism products, while exploring cooperation models among management agencies, businesses and local communities.

Delegates will also hold discussions with leaders and organisations in the adventure tourism sector on safety standards, licensing and professional training for adventure sports activities.

This exchange of experience is expected to pave the way for closer collaboration among provinces in developing distinctive adventure tourism products in the future. VNS