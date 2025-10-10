Mừng Hamlet: A blooming village rising as a community tourism gem

PHÚ THỌ Mừng Hamlet, with its fresh, verdant landscapes, vibrant seasonal flowers, and distinctive Mường cultural identity, is emerging as a bright spot for community-based tourism in the northern province of Phú Thọ, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

An untapped gem awakened

Located at an altitude of over 600m above sea level, Mừng Hamlet is home to the Mường people. The area enjoys a cool climate year-round, with pristine landscapes of ancient forests, terraced rice fields, and gentle hillsides. The local community primarily relies on maize, cassava, and rice cultivation, as well as harvesting forest products.

Since 2021, under the guidance of local authorities, Mừng Hamlet has embarked on a transformation journey, positioning itself as a promising destination in Cao Phong commune, Phú Thọ Province (formerly Cao Phong District, Hòa Bình Province).

Colourful flower fields now flourish on terraced slopes, hillsides, and village paths, earning Mừng Hamlet the reputation of a “flower paradise” that draws young travellers, photographers, and visitors from near and far.

Dương Diễm Quỳnh, a tourist from Hà Nội, said the landscape is even more beautiful than she imagined. The flowers are in full bloom, the weather is refreshing, and the Mường cuisine is both delicious and distinctive. She said she will come back with friends.”

Beyond its natural terraces, Mừng Hamlet boasts 520ha of strictly protected natural forest, serving as a precious “green lung” ideal for eco-tourism, trekking, and outdoor activities.

Along the route to Mung hamlet, travellers can also visit nearby attractions such as Đầu Rồng (Dragon Head) mountain, the Vietnam Scientists Heritage Park, and enjoy Cao Phong oranges, a speciality of this scenic land.

Tourism linked with cultural heritage

Mừng Hamlet also captivates visitors with its rich Mường cultural traditions. In 2023, the commune officially launched a community- and eco-tourism model in Mừng Hamlet, attracting investment in homestays and cultural experiences.

Nguyễn Văn Hải, owner of Thung Mây Wellness Retreat, noted his desire to offer travellers authentic experiences of Mường landscapes and culture, while creating local jobs and boosting the regional economy.

Tourists to Mừng Hamlet can witness seas of clouds at dawn, visit orange orchards, taste Cao Phong oranges straight from the garden, stay in traditional stilt houses, and savour local dishes such as hill chicken, native pork, bitter bamboo shoots, and bamboo-tube rice. Evening activities include campfires, bamboo pole dancing, and gong performances with the Mường community. Homestays also provide team-building, trekking, and cultural exploration services, making the destination suitable for families, groups of young people, and nature lovers alike.

According to Nguyễn Linh Ngọc, Deputy Director of the Phú Thọ Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Mường Thàng cultural identity, with its stilt houses, gong culture, folk songs, cuisine, and attire, represents invaluable assets for tourism development. She emphasised the need to improve infrastructure, high-quality accommodation, and diverse experiences, while strengthening branding and tour linkages with other destinations in Phú Thọ and the Northwest region.

Hoàng Minh Hiếu, Chairman of Cao Phong commune, stressed that with over 98 per cent of residents being Mường, Mừng Hamlet embodies the essence of Mường Thàng culture. Local authorities are determined to develop the village into a compelling community tourism destination, where natural beauty, cultural heritage, and the warmth of local people together foster green, sustainable tourism and improved livelihoods. VNA/VNS