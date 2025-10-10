UNESCO Vietnam elevates tea ceremony as living heritage

HÀ NỘI The Vietnamese tea ceremony, an age-old cultural tradition rooted in Zen philosophy, communal harmony and reverence for nature, will be a highlight of the World Culture Festival in Hà Nội, held from October 10 to 12.

Organised by the UNESCO Office in Việt Nam in partnership with the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre, the event celebrates the tea ceremony as a living heritage. It also underscores the essential role of culture in fostering sustainable development and international cooperation.

Set against the historic backdrop of the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel - a site deeply intertwined with the nation’s cultural and historical identity - the programme will feature immersive experiences, including the re-creation of traditional tea-drinking spaces and live demonstrations by master tea artisans.

Adding depth to the celebration, three exclusive tea sessions will be hosted for international guests. These gatherings will blend storytelling, ceremonial rituals, tastings of rare and exquisite teas, and thoughtful dialogues on tea’s role in cultural diplomacy, sustainability, and heritage conservation.

This Hà Nội event builds upon the success of the 'From Tea Leaf to Heritage' series held in Đà Lạt earlier in July, further advancing the recognition of Vietnamese tea culture as a strong contender for UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage designation.

The Vietnamese tea banquet is part of a broader initiative at the World Culture Festival, which honours tea not only as a cultural treasure but also as a symbol of sustainable development. Through curated exhibitions, interactive installations, and cross-cultural dialogues, UNESCO will spotlight its key areas of collaboration with Việt Nam, ranging from heritage preservation and creative industries to cultural diplomacy.

These efforts reflect a longstanding, trusted, and forward-looking partnership between UNESCO and Việt Nam.

Jonathan Baker, UNESCO Representative in Việt Nam, said: “Heritage is not merely something to be preserved, it is a foundation for shaping the future. Through tea, we tell stories of identity, of people, of connection. UNESCO is proud to accompany Việt Nam on its journey to transform heritage into a driving force for creativity, dialogue, and sustainable development.”

The event also marks a collective endeavour to elevate the cultural significance of tea in community development, sustainable tourism, and the global positioning of Việt Nam’s heritage. It forms part of the wider project 'Enhancing Local Community Benefits through Strengthened Partnerships for Heritage Conservation and Sustainable Practices'. VNS