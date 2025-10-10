Việt Nam ranks third in Condé Nast Traveller Awards with Topas Ecolodge

SA PA — Topas Ecolodge, located in Sa Pa, has been ranked third among the Top Resorts in Asia in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards.

This prestigious recognition once again places Việt Nam firmly among the top global destinations for discerning travellers.

Voted on by over 757,100 readers, this accolade reflects the unforgettable experiences and warm service that guests enjoy at our hilltop ecolodge. As the travel industry's longest-running and most respected awards, the Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards represent the ultimate recognition of excellence.

Achieving an impressive score of 98.41 is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our entire team. Their commitment to going above and beyond creates the exceptional moments that inspire our guests to return time and again.

Trần Ngọc Quân, COO of Topas Group Việt Nam, said: "This recognition from the readers of Condé Nast Traveller is a tremendous honour. It validates our mission to blend sustainable development with authentic cultural experiences and natural settings, and it is a direct result of our team's passion for creating unforgettable journeys."

Mark Francis, Manager of Topas Ecolodge, added: "We are deeply grateful to every guest who voted. This award is for them, our staff, and the local community that makes Topas Ecolodge a truly unique experience. Their stories of reconnection - with nature, local culture, and themselves - are the true inspiration behind everything we do."

This award follows past accolades for Topas Ecolodge, including 'Best Hotels in Việt Nam 2024' by The Times and 'Top Mountain Resorts 2024' by National Geographic. It also comes on the heels of the recent recognition of Sa Pa’s Tả Van as one of Asia’s most beautiful hilltop villages.

About Topas Ecolodge

Nestled in the mountains of Hoàng Liên National Park, Topas Ecolodge offers the perfect setting to indulge in modern comforts while actively protecting the surrounding environment and supporting local cultures. Its 50 rustic bungalows and villas, crafted from local white granite in a minimalist chalet style, provide every comfort while ensuring the magnificent, raw beauty of Việt Nam's northern highlands remains the star attraction.

Whether enjoying breathtaking views from a private balcony or using the lodge as a base for hiking and biking adventures, Topas Ecolodge is the premier destination in Sa Pa for travellers seeking ultimate exclusivity and the most stunning mountain vistas in Việt Nam. VNS