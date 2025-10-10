King-Monk Trần Nhân Tông’s life reimagined through theatre and circus

HÀ NỘI — For the first time, a theatrical production honouring King-Monk Trần Nhân Tông will take to the stage, blending two distinct art forms – cải lương (Vietnamese reformed opera) and circus performance.

This groundbreaking show pays tribute to the revered Trần dynasty ruler and spiritual leader, combining the emotional depth of traditional cải lương with the visual spectacle of the circus to bring his life and legacy vividly to audiences.

Jointly produced by the Việt Nam National Traditional Stage Theatre and the Việt Nam Circus Federation, the production titled Trần Nhân Tông aims to pay tribute to one of the most revered monarchs in the nation’s history. Co-directed by People’s Artist Tống Toàn Thắng, Director of the Việt Nam Circus Federation, and Meritorious Artist Quang Khải, the production is based on a script by Dr Bùi Hữu Dược with the cải lương adaptation by Meritorious Artist Phan Ngọc Chi.

Developed over three years by the creative team, the play is crafted in a mosaic format that retraces key chapters in the life of King Trần Nhân Tông (1258-1308) – the third ruler of the Trần Dynasty and a Zen master who founded the Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Zen sect on Yên Tử Mountain in Quảng Ninh Province. While the narrative spans his spiritual journey, the dramatic core focuses on his reign, portraying him as a wise and heroic leader who repelled Mongol invasions and unified the nation.

A hallmark of the production is its innovative fusion of cải lương and circus arts – two seemingly contrasting genres. In select scenes, cải lương performers deliver lyrical passages while circus artists simultaneously enact visual interpretations behind them, creating the impression of a vivid cinematic experience unfolding live on stage. This dual-layered storytelling allows audiences to absorb both the poetic and physical dimensions of the narrative.

According to co-director Tống Toàn Thắng, Trần Nhân Tông breaks away from conventional staging by harmonising traditional music with modern sound techniques. The open space of the Central Circus Theatre enables full use of circus disciplines such as springboard acrobatics, somersaults, net climbing and juggling – enhanced by contemporary lighting, sound and projection systems.

“When the character of King Trần Nhân Tông sings about battle, circus artists perform movements that embody his spirit, strength and wisdom. The combination of auditory and visual elements creates an effect akin to watching a ‘live’ film on stage,” Thắng said.

People’s Artist Triệu Trung Kiên, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam National Traditional Stage Theatre, noted that this is the third time the image of King Trần Nhân Tông has been brought to life on the cải lương stage.

“This time, the production is more compact, lasting under an hour, but it is meticulously crafted in terms of artistic expression and stage technology to suit the sensibilities of modern audiences,” he said.

The ensemble of artists and performers is currently rehearsing intensively to complete the production, which is scheduled to premiere in November. Looking ahead, the theatre plans to make Trần Nhân Tông a regularly staged performance to serve both domestic and international visitors. — VNS