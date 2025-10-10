Hà Nội Giftshow 2025 showcases Việt Nam’s craftsmanship

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Giftshow 2025 is underway at the National Exhibition on Architecture, Planning and Construction, featuring 450 booths from domestic and international businesses.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on October 9, Võ Nguyên Phong, Director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, said Hà Nội Giftshow serves not only as a bridge connecting businesses and promoting export but also as a venue showcasing unique handicraft products that reflect the creativity and artistry of Vietnamese artisans. The event also highlights the image of the capital as a “City of a thousand years of civilisation – city for peace – creative city,” he said.

Phong added that the four-day fair underscores Hà Nội’s commitment to creating a favourable business environment and fostering sustainable development for enterprises, production facilities, and artisans both inside and outside the city.

The event offers opportunities for businesses and craft producers to promote their products, seek partners, expand markets, and resume production. Booths are arranged into themed zones featuring lacquerware, bamboo and rattan, ceramics, embroidery, textiles, silk, woodblock prints, mother-of-pearl inlay, bronze and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items, with many new and creative designs of high economic, technical, and aesthetic value.

The fair is expected to attract more than 18,000 visitors, both onsite and online.

Hà Nội is home to more than 1,350 craft villages with about 176,000 households engaging in traditional crafts, accounting for 45 per cent of the total number of craft villages in the country. The capital’s handicraft products are known for their diversity, design quality, and competitiveness, with strong export markets in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, the Middle East, and several Asian countries.

Hà Nội Giftshow 2025 is expected to serve as a key platform for Hà Nội’s artisans, craft enterprises, and producers nationwide to expand international cooperation, strengthen market access, and promote the sustainable growth of Vietnam’s handicraft industry. — VNA/VNS